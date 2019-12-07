With a definite lack of varsity court experience, the opening portion of Saturday’s game was exactly what Manheim Township did not need.
Hosting Central York in the title game of their season tip-off tournament, the high-intensity, in-your-face defense of the Panthers contributed to the Blue Streaks’ early woes.
And, smothering Township, Central York scored the first eight points of the game, were up 12 by the midway point of the first quarter and rolled to an impressive 56-26 victory.
“Their style of play is like nobody else in the district," Manheim Township coach Matt Johns said of the Panthers. "The combination of their switching and being all over you. They are very good at pressuring the ball without fouling."
The Blue Streaks, who topped Hazelton in Friday's semifinal, committed 10 turnovers in the second quarter alone and 23 for the game. Much of the reason was Central York's style, something of which Johns was aware long before Saturday's game.
“They do it very well and have been doing it for a long time,” he said. “We had some success against it last year, but we also had three-year starters out there. This year we have one guy that has started a game. I am mostly disappointed that we didn't show the toughness that we need against good teams.”
Tournament MVP Evan Eisenhart led all scorers with 12 points — all scored in the first quarter, when Central York built a 16-4 lead en route to an 18-7 edge after one.
Were that not tough enough, Township went 14 minutes without a field goal from Jon Seyfert's 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in the first quarter to a Ben Mann layup with 2:32 remaining in the third.
“I didn't know how long it was, I just knew it was a long time,” Johns said of the drought. “I thought we created a lot of good shots in the second half, we just couldn't shoot either.
“That's a bad combination when you are down by a lot, you are struggling to create offense, now you are getting shots and things aren't going right."
Limited to only six points in the second quarter, all on free throws, Township trailed 32-13 at the intermission. The Panthers opened the second half with an 8-0 run and held the Streaks to three points in the third.
“We came out amazing,” Central York coach Kevin Schieler said. “I said before the game if this becomes a track meet, I think it is going to go our way. If it becomes a slow-down game, it is going to go their way. Thank goodness our pressure made it more like a track meet tonight.”
Hazelton downed Elizabethtown 78-65 in Saturday's consolation game.
Led by all-tournament selection Elijah Eberly's game-high 23 points, the Bears' offense was on track, as Ryan Parise added 17 and Lukas Pierson 16 to the cause. But Hazelton's size and quickness were too much.
The Cougars had four players in double figures, including 21 from Scotty Campbell, 11 in the pivotal second period.
Elizabethtown tied the game at 13-13 after one and an Eberly bucket cut the deficit to 18-17 two minutes into the second. However, Hazelton responded with a 19-3 run, part of a 28-point quarter, en route to a 41-24 lead at the half.
Campbell, Taylor-Wright Rawls of Central York, and the Township duo of Zach Oldac and Zach Hartz rounded out the all-tournament team.