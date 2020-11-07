Coming off a decisive District Three Class 4A quarterfinal victory against section rival Conestoga Valley earlier in the week, Manheim Township continued its postseason push Saturday with a 3-0 semifinal win over visiting Dallastown.

Next up, the Blue Streaks will host Cumberland Valley in Tuesday’s championship game at a time to be announced.

On Oct. 31, the Township bested McCaskey to earn a second consecutive Lancaster-Lebanon League title — the 13th L-L trophy in Streaks' program history.

Consequently, Township (14-2) drew attention to its pursuit of a sixth District Three crown, while Dallastown (11-4-1) quietly snuck past Central Dauphin 2-0 on Wednesday to advance in the playoffs.

The Streaks, however, did not underestimate Dallastown, setting up quality offensive possessions early and often.

Shawn Larroza put Township on the board first Saturday with a perfect strike that barely slid past Wildcats' goalkeeper Gavin Connors' reach, at the 24-minute mark in the first half.

Connors (nine saves) then shut down solid scoring attempts from Tyson Johns, Robbie Irizarry, Shea Miller-Smith and Andrew Sheehan with 13 minutes left in the half.

From there, Irizarry set up Sheehan on a wide-open shot that crept in high-and-tight for the Streaks' second score with 11 minutes left on the clock.

Township entered halftime up 2-0.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With 11 minutes left in the game, Johns slipped a close-range shot between Connors' legs off an assist by Moses Beers to increase the Streaks' lead to 3-0.

Dallastown was unable to respond, as Township's defensive backfield — led by seniors Quinn McCarty, Shane Mundorf and Alex Dombach — left little room to operate.

"We keep talking about family, we keep talking about playing together as a team, and that was a great win today," Township coach Kevin Baker said.

He went on to add that his players “were absolutely rock-solid” on defense and excelled “in every single facet of the game.”

Saturday’s win marked the Streaks' first appearance, and victory, in a district semifinal since 2008.

Cumberland Valley 3, Hempfield 2 (2OT): In Saturday’s other Class 4A semifinal, Dan Hodge had a hat trick, scoring his final goal 20 seconds into the second overtime period for the victory in Mechanicsburg.

Hempfield charged out to a 2-0 lead by halftime as Hunter Green scored in the 17th minute and Nathan Schwartz in the 37th and the defense kept the Eagles at arm’s length.

But Erickson made it his mission to get the Eagles back in the game. He scored with 14 minutes left in the match and again with about four minutes left in regulation to force OT.