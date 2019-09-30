If Anthony Ivey’s teammates haven’t nicknamed him “poison” yet, perhaps they should.

After all, Manheim Township’s sophomore wide receiver is already making opposing defensive backs itch at the thought of covering him one-on-one. Ask Wilson’s secondary crew.

After missing the first five games this season while rehabbing a nagging injury, Ivey made his debut last Friday in the Blue Streaks’ much-anticipated Section One showdown against the Bulldogs.

And Ivey had an all-time performance, hauling in eight catches for an L-L League single-game record 292 receiving yards in Township’s 30-14 victory over Wilson.

On the Streaks’ very first play from scrimmage, Harrison Kirk lobbed an 83-yard TD pass to Ivey. Later, he caught a 76-yard TD pass, and Ivey actually snapped the league’s previous single-game record — 260 yards, set last year by Warwick’s Trey Glass — by halftime.

For his pass-catching, yard-gobbling efforts, Ivey is LNP’s Player of Week Six, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce.

After digesting his record-setting performance over the weekend, Ivey got some more great news on Monday, when Penn State offered him a scholarship. It is Ivey’s third offer, along with West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Here is a Q&A with Ivey, covering his record-smashing game against Wilson, Township’s big win over the Bulldogs, his scholarship offers and more:

What was your team’s key to attacking Wilson last Friday: It was about finding their soft spots, and finding out where we could attack. Once we did, they didn’t have an answer for it.

What does it feel like to set the league’s single-game receiving-yard mark: It’s awesome. It was my first game back, so it was also a great debut.

Where are you looking to improve as a receiver the rest of the season: Route-running. Understanding different coverages. How to run certain routes. Blocking. Just really becoming an all-around receiver, and a student of the game.

You received your third college scholarship offer on Monday, this one from Penn State. What does that mean to you: It means that now I have to keep working hard. I’m not satisfied. My family is really happy for me. They’re just as excited as I am. I’m not totally sure where I want to go yet. But I have a lot of time to sleep on my decision, and figure out where I want to go.

What would you like to study in college: I’d like to train to be in physical therapy and to be a trainer. That’s what I’d like to major in. If (playing professionally) doesn’t work out, I’d like to get into training and helping other athletes. I’d like to get into physical therapy.

What are your hobbies: Pretty much just football. If I’m bored I’ll watch some highlights or game film. Or I’ll go outside and train. Work on my footwork. Pretty much all of my hobbies revolve around football. It’s what I do.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

When did you start playing football: I started playing football when I was 8 or 9. I remember playing at school and in the backyard. And then I went to my mom and I asked her to sign me up for football as fast as possible. Once she did, I fell in love with it. And it’s really taken off.

If football is your best sport, what is your worst sport: Probably basketball. I remember I was chosen to shoot some basketball in front of the whole school, and I totally whiffed it.

If you weren’t a wide receiver, what position would you want to play: Definitely running back. I remember playing running back when I was coming up through the Midget League. And I was a running back heading into my freshman year. So if I wasn’t playing receiver, it would definitely be running back.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage