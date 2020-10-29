Manheim Township junior wide receiver Anthony Ivey on Thursday made a verbal commitment to the college program of his choice.

And that program is Penn State.

In a 4-second video clip posted on his social media account, Ivey, appearing with his Blue Streaks’ teammates surrounding him, is heard yelling out, “we are.” His teammates, in unison, responded, “Penn State.”

Ivey simply had the word “committed” at the top of his post.

According to his profile page on the popular recruiting site Rivals, Ivey has scholarship offers from Penn State, Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Kent State, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Pittsburgh.

Earlier this year, Ivey revealed his final three as Penn State, Arizona State and West Virginia. Thursday, he made a verbal pledge to coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.

Ivey had a breakout ninth-grade season for Township in 2018 with 18 catches for 261 yards, plus 583 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

Last fall, Ivey had an all-star sophomore season, hauling in 22 receptions for 582 yards with four TD grabs, plus 815 all-purpose yards. Ivey also had a league-record 292-yard receiving game in Township’s victory at Wilson.

This season, Ivey has 17 catches for 320 yards with four TD receptions for the Streaks, who are riding a four-game winning streak heading into Friday’s game against Cocalico.

Rivals rates Ivey as a 4-star wide receiver, and as the ninth-ranked player in Pennsylvania’s Class of 2022.

