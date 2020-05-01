The annual Manheim Touchdown Club awards banquet, which was set for May 21, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the MTC this week announced its finalists for the L-L League Player of the Year and L-L League Lineman of the Year awards, and released the recipients of their MTC College Players of the Year for the 2019 season.

In Division I, Cedar Crest grad Evan Horn, a junior safety for the University of New Hampshire, and in Division II/III, Manheim Central grad Tyler Lutz, a junior linebacker for Lebanon Valley College, are this year’s honorees.

Horn helped UNH go 5-3 in Colonial Athletic Association play and 6-5 overall last fall, registering a team-leading 70 tackles with seven sticks for losses, plus four sacks, four interceptions — one for a pick-six touchdown — five pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. He also returned six punts, averaging 9.2 yards.

Horn earned CAA second-team all-conference honors, and he’s set to begin his senior season on Sept. 5, when UNH is at Kansas for a non-conference showdown.

Lutz piled up 74 tackles last fall for LVC, which went 3-5 in Middle Atlantic Conference action and 3-7 overall. He had 4.5 stops for losses, a pair of sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries for the Flying Dutchmen.

Lutz will begin his senior season on Sept. 5, when LVC visits Franklin & Marshall.

The annual Gene Upshaw Award winner — given by the MTC to the top Division II lineman in the country — was also set to be honored at the banquet. This year’s winner is Ferris State University defensive end Austin Edwards, who recently signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, the L-L League finalists are all familiar names in local gridiron circles:

For Player of the Year, Cocalico QB-DB Noah Palm, Warwick two-way interior lineman Nolan Rucci and Manheim Central QB-DB Evan Simon are the final three, while the Lineman of the Year finalists are Cocalico stalwart Brock Gingrich, Manheim Central’s Troy Kolk and Rucci.

Palm, who will join Horn at UNH in the fall, was named Class 5A Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers, Pennsylvania Football News and by Eastern Pennsylvania Football after he rushed for 1,627 yards, passed for 1,014 yards and accounted for 47 touchdowns in leading Cocalico to the District Three championship and into the state semifinals.

Simon finished his prep career as the second-leading passer in L-L League history with 8,078 aerial yards — after he went up top for 2,625 yards and 25 touchdowns last fall for the Barons. Simon graduated early and enrolled at Rutgers in January, after earned all-state honors across the board last fall.

Gingrich, a University of Delaware recruit, was set to join Palm in the Big 33 game, but that event was canceled. Gingrich earned L-L League Section Two Outstanding Lineman of the Year honors for the second year in a row, and he was also an all-state selection by every media outlet last season.

Kolk anchored Manheim Central’s offensive and defensive lines; he was a key pass-protector and hole-opener for Simon, and he piled up 80 tackles and 3.5 sacks to spark the Barons’ D.

Rucci, the only junior in the group, is one of the most sought-after blue-chippers in the Class of 2021 in the country. The all-state pick, all-USA Today selection and L-L League Section One Outstanding Lineman of the Year recently revealed the final nine colleges on his wish list: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin.

MTC officials said the winners will be announced later this month.

