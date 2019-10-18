Manheim Central's cheerleaders held up a sign that read “You can’t stop what you can’t catch.”
This message certainly rang true Friday night at Elden Rettew Stadium, as the Barons rolled past Garden Spot 63-13 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football action.
The win clinches at least a tie for the Central’s fifth section championship in a row, and 26th overall — one behind Wilson's 27 section crowns, most in league history.
Star of the game
Central senior quarterback Evan Simon came into the game with a shot to make history, and did he ever put on a performance. Simon hit 9 of 10 passes for 224 yards in the first half to become the L-L League’s third all-time leading passer.
Simon moved past Manheim Township’s Pat Bostick and Conestoga Valley’s Grant Stoltzfus on the list.
Simon’s excellence, however, was not limited to his arm. The signal-caller also torched Garden Spot with his legs, electrifying the home crowd with scoring runs of 58 and 91 yards in the second quarter.
Key statistic
49 — The number of points Central (5-0 Section Two, 7-2 overall) piled up in the first half. The Spartans (0-6, 0-9) simply had no answer for the Barons’ attack.
Troy Kolk got the scoring started with a 1-yard touchdown to cap off an impressive opening drive. From there, the Barons never slowed down, handing Garden Spot its 23rd loss in a row.
Simon’s four touchdown pass included two to senior wide receiver Colby Wagner, plus one scoring strike to Ben Wagner and one to J.D. Grube.
Up next
Manheim Central travels to Solanco, where the Barons look to capture sole possession of the section championship. Garden Spot will host Cedar Crest in the crossover game to close out its season.