Late in the first quarter Friday night, Manheim Central’s Colby Wagner caught a short pass from Evan Simon, made a cut to the outside, and went 74 yards for a touchdown.
It was significant for a couple of reasons.
First, the senior wideout's TD reception erased a 7-6 Solanco lead and gave the Barons a lead they never relinquished, on their way to clinching the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two title outright for the third straight year with a 49-20 victory in Quarryville.
That reception also helped propel Wagner to a huge night, in which he finished with nine receptions for 244 yards and three TDs, giving him 1,285 receiving yards for the season and shattering the program's single-season record previously held by Graham Zug, who went on to play at Penn State.
“Colby was phenomenal, Evan was great,” Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn said. “All the guys did a great job. The line blocked and gave us enough time to execute plays.”
The Barons’ victory was their sixth straight — and their 24th in a row in Section Two play. In all, it was their fifth straight Section Two crown and 26th in program history.
“It's exciting,” said Hahn, whose team improved to 6-0 in Section Two and 8-2 overall. “Our goal every year is to get that section title. We don't take it for granted, we work our tails off to get it, so we're proud of it.”
Simon finished the night 20-of-28 for 289 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
The first of those TD strikes came with just 30 seconds elapsed in the opening quarter, capping a quick-strike three-play drive when he found Wagner for a 14-yard score. The PAT was blocked, but Manheim Central had a 6-0 lead.
They drove inside Solanco's 30 on their next possession before the drive stalled, and the Mules answered behind league-leading rusher Nick Yannutz, who had gains of 34 and 13 yards to give the Mules a first-and-goal. Later, on fourth-and-inches, Rashawn Carter scored and Trent McDowell kicked the extra-point to put Solanco up 7-6 with 4:04 left in the first.
Yannutz (20-115) and QB Grady Unger (28-112, 2 TDs), who returned under center after missing the last one and a half weeks, led a Mules' rushing attack that gained 237 yards on the ground.
It remained a one-point lead for Solanco until Wagner outraced the Mules' secondary down the left sideline for his 74-yard TD with just 16 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Colby had a great night. He's had a great year,” Hahn said.
The Barons extended their lead to 21-7 when Simon connected with J.D. Grube over the middle for a 10-yard TD with 10:03 left in the second quarter.
But Solanco continued to battle, and Unger’s 17-yard TD run with 6:46 to go in the half cut the Mules’ deficit to 21-14.
Tyler Hartl, though, returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards, and two plays later, Simon (6-33 rushing) scored on a 24-yard TD run.
After the Mules turned the ball over on downs, the Barons struck again, with Wagner pulling down a nice 1-yard TD catch on a fade from Simon in the back of the end zone, putting the Barons in command at the half, 35-14.
From there, Central lineman Troy Kolk recovered a fumble on Solanco's opening possession of the second half, and Jake Harbach's 2-yard TD run made it 42-14. That was the first of two fumbles in the game by the Mules.
The Barons scored their final touchdown when Kolk scored for the second straight week, this time on a 1-yard run with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
Solanco answered with a 2-yard TD run by Unger with 8:53 left in the fourth, but it wasn't enough, and the Barons went on to seal it.