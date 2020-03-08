Manheim Central’s Evan Simon was named Mr. PA Football for Class 4-6A on Saturday. The honor was revealed at the organization’s banquet Saturday night in Harrisburg.

Players can win the award by garnering the most votes from a poll on the organization’s website. The poll had been open for several months since the end of last season.

Simon was one of six finalists in Mr. PA Football’s Class 4-6A category. Also a finalist there was Cocalico senior Noah Palm, who had been named the 2019 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 5A Player of the Year in late December, when Simon and Palm were two of nine Lancaster-Lebanon League players from the 2019 season who had earned Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State honors. A week after that, Simon and Palm were two of eight L-L players named to the Pennsylvania Football News All-State Team.

Simon, who is already enrolled at Rutgers, completed 154 of 270 passes for 2,625 yards with 25 touchdown throws from his quarterback position last fall. He also tallied 930 rushing yards and 15 TD keepers. He finished his prep career with 8,078 passing yards, the most in program history and second-most in L-L League history, dating back to 1972.