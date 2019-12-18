Wednesday was National Letter of Intent signing day for football players across the country. That included a crop of Lancaster-Lebanon League players, led by Manheim Central senior quarterback Evan Simon.

Simon is the lone L-L League player who officially committed to a Division I FBS program on Tuesday, when he signed with Rutgers in the Big Ten Conference. Simon stuck with the Scarlet Knights through a coaching change; Greg Schiano has returned to coach Rutgers, and he secured Simon’s commitment.

Simon finished his prep career with 8,087 passing yards, second-most in L-L League history, and he capped his senior season by throwing for 2,625 yards, rushing for 930 yards, and accounting for 40 touchdowns.

