Wednesday was National Letter of Intent signing day for football players across the country. That included a crop of Lancaster-Lebanon League players, led by Manheim Central senior quarterback Evan Simon.
Simon is the lone L-L League player who officially committed to a Division I FBS program on Tuesday, when he signed with Rutgers in the Big Ten Conference. Simon stuck with the Scarlet Knights through a coaching change; Greg Schiano has returned to coach Rutgers, and he secured Simon’s commitment.
Simon finished his prep career with 8,087 passing yards, second-most in L-L League history, and he capped his senior season by throwing for 2,625 yards, rushing for 930 yards, and accounting for 40 touchdowns.
Early Signing Period: Evan Simon Signs With Rutgers Football #CHOP #RVI2I0N #NSD2020 https://t.co/Zcfkv0aXL0— On the Banks (@OTB_SBNation) December 18, 2019
Welcome TE Andrew Miklos to the Blue Hen family! https://t.co/9tJdiuNlcm— Jim Greenwell (@jimg469) December 18, 2019
Very proud of @miklos_andrew85. This morning he signed his letter of intent to the University of Delaware. pic.twitter.com/J2eErI2ZPw— LancCatholicFB (@LancCatholicFB) December 18, 2019
QB1! Hailing from the 717, this QB is going to chuck it around the yard! Welcome @HarryKirk50 to the Colgate Football Family!#won🏈⚔️#WhatsYourRingSize pic.twitter.com/VqSzErrVax— Colgate Football (@ColgateFB) December 18, 2019
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77