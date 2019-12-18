Wednesday was National Letter of Intent signing day for football players across the country. That included a crop of Lancaster-Lebanon League players, led by Manheim Central senior quarterback Evan Simon.

Simon is the lone L-L League player who officially committed to a Division I FBS program on Tuesday, when he signed with Rutgers in the Big Ten Conference. Simon stuck with the Scarlet Knights through a coaching change; Greg Schiano has returned to coach Rutgers, and he secured Simon’s commitment.

Simon finished his prep career with 8,087 passing yards, second-most in L-L League history, and he capped his senior season by throwing for 2,625 yards, rushing for 930 yards, and accounting for 40 touchdowns.

Welcome TE Andrew Miklos to the Blue Hen family! https://t.co/9tJdiuNlcm — Jim Greenwell (@jimg469) December 18, 2019

Very proud of @miklos_andrew85. This morning he signed his letter of intent to the University of Delaware. pic.twitter.com/J2eErI2ZPw — LancCatholicFB (@LancCatholicFB) December 18, 2019

QB1! Hailing from the 717, this QB is going to chuck it around the yard! Welcome @HarryKirk50 to the Colgate Football Family!#won🏈⚔️#WhatsYourRingSize pic.twitter.com/VqSzErrVax — Colgate Football (@ColgateFB) December 18, 2019

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

