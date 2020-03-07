HERSHEY – Time was running out on Will Betancourt’s dream.
Nineteen seconds away from a 4-3 defeat in Saturday morning's 120-pound semifinals of the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships, Betancourt needed, in the worst way, to escape the grasp of Nazareth senior Andrew Smith.
Off a restart, with two false start cautions hanging over him, he got a reversal, with five seconds showing to claim victory, 5-4.
Betancourt will meet Seneca Valley junior Dylan Chappell for the title, with the finals set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In a match contested largely from neutral, and leading 3-2 after an escape to start the third period, Betancourt was stunned when Smith scored at the edge with 40 seconds to go.
Off a restart, with 28 ticks left, as the level of drama multiplied, Betancourt was flagged for flinching. Twice.
He took a breath, then took his last shot.
He didn’t miss.