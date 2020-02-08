The cafeteria at Conestoga Valley High School was not the room where the action happened Saturday during the L-L League Rifle Championships. For certain, that room was the rifle range.
But the cafeteria was the room where the shooters would sweat it out for hours and hours, wondering if the score they had just posted would hold up, or if they had brought their dead-eye aim with them for their turn yet to come.
For sophomore Anna Haldeman of Manheim Central, the wait between her turn in the sixth and final round and that of teammate Gage McCabe, who had already posted a seemingly unbeatable score in the first round, was about three hours.
Then add another hour's wait for the final results to be tabulated and you have a recipe for hair-trigger stress.
That is, if you're not cool and collected like Haldeman, the league's No. 1 shooter during the regular season, who shot lights out Saturday, despite the long wait to compete.
Shooting from Lane 6 in the sixth and final relay, Haldeman hit 20 of 20 “10s” for a perfect 200 score, and had six perfect center hits to edge McCabe, who in the first relay three hours earlier had posted a 200, plus three centers.
Together, they led the Barons to the L-L League team championship with a score of 993 and 14 centers, edging out Ephrata's 989 with 11 centers. Manheim Township was third with 988 points and five centers.
As agonizing as the wait was, Haldeman chose to shoot in the last relay.
“I don't like waiting around not knowing if what I just shot was good enough,” said Haldeman, who passed the time playing Dutch Blitz, Uno and visiting with friends. “Once I found out what Gabe shot, I said to myself, ‘OK, I got this.’
“It was nerve-wracking, but I felt terrific once I got to the range.”
Haldeman's first shot out of 20 was a center hit, meaning none of the hole created by the pellet touched the “10” circle outline.
“I thought after the first shot, ‘OK, I’ve got 19 more to go,’ " Haldeman said. “I knew I had four centers when I got done, but six was surprising.”
In a strategy contrasting Haldeman's, McCabe chose to shoot in the first relay, figuring he's raring to go and feeling good early on.
“I was anxious to get going,” said McCabe, a senior, who battled the stress playing Mario Kart, Wii Tennis and some other video games. “I knew I put up a good score. I'm beyond happy with it. Finishing up my senior year with a 200, can't ask for more from myself. I got to finish off with a big bang.”
In fact, McCabe's last shot was a center hit. He needed at least three more.
“Anna, you've got to give her props,” he said. “Six centers, I had three. What more can a guy do?”
Rounding out the top five individuals Saturday were Rachel Broomell of Elizabethtown, Jonathan Petrecca of Ephrata and defending champion Jada Bender of Manheim Township.
Haldeman, McCabe, Broomell, and Bender earned All-Star status for their regular-season efforts. Joining them as All-Stars were Nicole Johnson of Ephrata, Brianna Bowers of Ephrata, Hunter Shoop of Manheim Central, Alyssa Dunn of Manheim Township, Sawyer Boll of Ephrata and Ellie McCabe of Manheim Central.