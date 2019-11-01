It didn't take long for Manheim Central put its stamp on this one.
The Barons' first play from scrimmage was a 51-yard touchdown pass from Evan Simon to Ben Wagner.
"It was a great momentum starter," said Central head coach Dave Hahn. "It helped us tremendously, and had to take the wind out of their sails right away."
It certainly was just a sign of things to come, as Central went on to score 28 points in the opening quarter and smothered visiting Waynesboro 48-0 Friday night in the first round of the District Three Class 5A playoffs.
Star of the game: Simon had a hand in all five Barons' touchdowns. He ran for a pair and threw for three more, including the game-opening strike.
"We just went to the line and I liked the matchup," Simon said. "We had a play called and I just audibled to that."
Simon finished with 125 yards rushing and 220 yards passing and is now 136 yards shy of becoming just the third 8,000-yard passer in L-L League history.
Key statistic: While the Barons (8-2) put up 28 points in the opening quarter, the Indians (5-6) mustered only eight yards of total offense on five possessions. They finished the game with only 135.
Second round: The win sets up a rematch with Warwick — a 34-6 winner over Mechanicsburg — next Friday night in Manheim. The Warriors downed the Barons 37-7 way back in Week Three.
"We try so hard to focus on game to game, but they're kids and I get it," said Hahn. "They want a shot at Warwick again."
"I think it humbled us," he added in regard to the loss. "We were still trying to find our identity at that time. I think we have an idea of who we are now."