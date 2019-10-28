When they stepped on to their home, Elden Rettew pitch for the District Three Class 3A semifinals Monday evening, Manheim Central’s seniors were playing the 25th post-season match of their high school careers.
Conversely, Solanco’s seniors were playing in their third. All in the last seven days.
With such a disparity, it wouldn’t be surprising that the defending 3A champion Barons (18-5) came out on top, 2-0.
And, given as well as the Golden Mules (14-5-2) have played over the last 38 days — a period where they went 9-0-2 — it wouldn’t be surprising to learn the Barons earned every point.
Senior forward Isabella Wendler, who spent the last two years honing her game in the Developmental Academy, scored a pair of goals as the Barons returned to the championship game for the third time in four years.
In a rematch of the 2018 title match, they will face Mechanicsburg — a 3-0 winner over Conrad Weiser in Monday’s other semifinal — at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hersheypark Stadium.
The Golden Mules (14-5-2) take on Weiser Saturday, 12:30 p.m. in Robesonia for the third and final 3A PIAA State playoff berth from District Three.
Monday it was the Barons’ midfield, led by senior Makenna Copley and anchored by sophomores Summer Bates and Rachel Nolt, that choked off Solanco’s attack.
The Mules managed just two shots on goal, with 16 total offensive chances.
“They were very physical,” said Mules coach Ken Yoder, “and very fast. They kept us on our heels all night.”
Didn’t help that, losing outside back Ryland Saner in the first half of the last game, the Mules moved midfield general Alana Yoder to outside back to take her place Monday.
“We couldn’t get anything going,” said Yoder, who, seeing the necessity of the situation, moved his daughter back to her normal spot in the second half.
“We tried to create something and it just wasn’t there for us tonight.”
For the Barons the chances came early and often.
Then, in the 22nd minute Copley settled a throw in from the left touch line, crossing it into the box.
“It came in to Kaylee Neff, who had two defenders on her,” Wendler said. “I was kind of waiting, at the PK spot, for a defender to flick it out. It came out, I just saw the left corner open (and) put it in.”
Three minutes into the second half, on the fifth of seven corner kicks for the Barons, Hannah Adair sent the service long to the right side of the box.
There Fahnestock had set up camp and she headed it back across the box, where Wendler had positioned herself.
With the ball at thigh level, all Wendler had to do was extend her left leg. Newtonian physics did the rest.
“It came a little bit higher than a shot on the ground,” Wendler said. “The keeper was right in front of me, so I put it away far post.”
The two goal night gave Wendler 12 for the year, to go with eight assists, and a renewed confidence in her fourth game back after missing five games with an injury.
“I’ve kind of been in a slump since my injury,” she said, “and it was just hard coming back from that. But I’m glad it clicked at the right time.”