LEBANON — It wasn’t as easy as the final score makes it look, but Manheim Central found itself in plenty of time to roll over Cedar Crest, 41-6 Friday.

It was the season opener for both teams, in a near-empty stadium and, at times, the eerie quiet that is becoming the reality sports in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game was played before the parents of Cedar Crest’s senior football players and no other spectators, so that Cedar Crest could meet the state-mandated limit of 250 people at an outdoor gathering. Thirteen players on the Manheim Central roster stayed home so the 250 limit could be met.

Through a quarter-and-a-half, Cedar Crest led 6-3, had established a ground game behind tough, quick junior Aadyn Richards, and seemed to be taking the fight to the Barons.

To that point, Central didn’t have a first down. Its points came on a Logan Shull field goal set up by a Cedar Crest fumble on the Falcons’ first play from scrimmage.

Judd Novak, Central’s new starter at quarterback, had been mostly wild-high. But he suddenly found the strike zone on the first snap of a new possession, a quick-hitter over the middle to Owen Pappas, who was gone for a 74-yard TD.

Central got the ball back, and Novak hit five of his next seven throws, culminating in a 10-yard strike to Westley Borden for another TD.

It was 17-6 at halftime, and the Barons had zero yards on the ground.

They got that part straightened out, too.

Two RBs who were not featured in the first half, junior Justin Heffernan and sophomore Jaden Weit, combined for 139 yards after halftime.

Weit did much of the work in Central’s first drive of the second half, although junior Larry Marley got the TD from 14 yards out.

Cedar Crest fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Central’s Luke Lastinger scooped it up and went 18 yards for another score, and the suspense was over.

Novak threw for 188 yards and the Barons ran for 183.

For the Falcons, Richards, a junior, looked like a worthy successor to last year’s feature back, Tyler Cruz, now at Franklin & Marshall College. Richards, who is also one of the area’s best linebackers, rumbled for 139 yards in 19 carries.

The Falcons’ TD came in a 5-yard pass from Chris Danz to senior Nate Brightbill, a speedy senior who’s in his first year of football and looks like a weapon.

Cedar Crest travels to McCaskey next week for a Section One game. Manheim Central is at old rival Cocalico in Section Two.