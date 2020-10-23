LNP-PAB-101620-MCHS-CVHS-21.JPG
Manheim Central’s Judd Novak runs the ball against Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

 PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent

It was Judd Novak's night.

The junior gunslinging quarterback for Manheim Central fired on all cylinders Friday at Elizabethtown, scoring 7 touchdowns in all to lead the Barons to a 51-14 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two rout of the Bears.

Manheim Central popped off on the first play of the night, with Novak firing a dart to Owen Sensenig for an 89-yard touchdown pass. After a three-and-out from Elizabethtown, it took the Barons three plays to score again, this time on a 68-yard catch and run from Westley Borden.

The Bears came to life midway through the first, embarking on a 13-play scoring drive that ended in a 6-yard TD run from Riley Drager. Manheim Central responded on the first play of the second quarter; on fourth-and-3, Novak tossed a 44-yard pass to a wide-open Sensenig.

Both sides were quiet offensively for a while until Sensenig caught a 32-yard pass to put the Barons in the red zone, later scoring on a nifty 19-yard throw from Novak on a third and long try. But Elizabethtown responded immediately with an 80-yard pass to Pat Gilhool from Josh Rudy.

On the first play of the second half, the Bears turned the ball over on a fumble. Novak took advantage, finding Borden for a 39-yard TD after a short series.

Sensenig scored his fourth TD of the night during the Barons’ next series, reeling in a batted pass at the line of scrimmage and going 37 yards to the house.

He topped himself with an interception on a Rudy pass two plays later. That led to a 1-yard QB sneak from Novak for a TD late in the third. A muffed punt deep in Elizabethtown territory during the fourth set up a 35-yard field goal from Logan Shull as well.