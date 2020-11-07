It wasn't pretty, but Dave Hahn wasn't complaining.

"Hey, we'll take an ugly win," Hahn said Saturday afternoon after his Barons used a well-balanced offensive attack and a stout defense against the run for a 24-21 home victory over Hershey.

"An ugly win is better than a pretty loss, any day, right? I thought we started off slow, again, in the first half," he continued. "Nothing looked like what we executed in practice all week long, but that's a good Hershey team, 5-0, coming off a lot of momentum. We were able to pull it out."

The Trojans took a 7-0 lead on their second series of the game, as JaQuan Berrier took a handoff on a sweep to his left and bolted down the Barons' sideline for a 66-yard touchdown.

After that long run, Central's defense settled in and tightened up on the ground, forcing Hershey into predictable passing situations.

Central quarterback Judd Novak passed for two touchdowns on 11-of-19 passing for 125 yards, and Jaden Weit rushed for 151 yards on 21 carries and scored a TD. The running back tied the game at 7-7, plowing up the middle on a 1-yard run. The score capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive that featured Weit, a 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore, on hard, powerful runs seven times for 71 yards.

Having Weit on the field is no small feat. He rejoined the Barons last week and ran for 57 yards in Central's loss to Wilson. He had not played since gaining 90 yards in the season opener against Cedar Crest because of what doctors thought was spinal stenosis, a career-ending injury.

But he went to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and was cleared to play by a specialist. He wears a neck brace on the field, which makes him look intimating (and old-school) as he crashes into defensive players. He is a big addition to the Barons' offensive game plan, Hahn said.

Central (3-5) took a 14-7 lead into halftime after Novak connected with Brady Harbach on a 20-yard slant over the middle with 37 second left in the second quarter.

The game was tied at 14-14 at the end of three quarters, after Nathaniel Lopez (14 carries, 54 yards) scored the first of two touchdowns; his second was on a 2-yard run that cut the Barons' lead to 24-21.

Novak threw a beautiful fade pass to Kade Kegarise in the right corner of the end zone to put the Barons back on top 21-14, and Logan Shull nailed a 39-yard field goal to put Central ahead 24-14 with 8:37 to play in the game.