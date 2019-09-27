Manheim Central led by three Friday when the final pass left the hands of Cocalico's Noah Palm, the final seconds ticked off the clock, and players, coaches, parents, fans, band members and a homecoming court in Manheim held its collective breath.
The Barons had never earned comfortable breathing room in 48 breath-taking minutes against their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two rivals, but when the final pass hit the turf — landing between two of their defenders and a Cocalico receiver — they were able to exhale with a 46-43 victory.
"Because of the nature of what they do with running the ball," said Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn of the Eagles, "we felt like if we could get up a couple scores, we'd be OK. We just never got a couple scores. We'd have a stop here or there. Not too many of them. Not enough of them to get up on them. We just had to score when we had the ball."
The Barons (2-0 Section Two, 4-2 overall) scored on their first two possessions, jumping to an early lead in a first half that saw the teams combine for 56 points. Quarterback Evan Simon hit Ben Wagner down the left sideline for a 56-yard touchdown strike 80 seconds into the game. Cocalico answered on the ensuing kickoff when Ronald Zahm evaded the coverage for a 98-yard return. The teams traded shots and sparks throughout the half with Simon driving the Barons to a lead, only to see Palm lead the charge for the Eagles (1-1, 4-2), gouging the Barons with big plays on the ground.
"He can do everything," Hahn said of Palm (25 carries, 185 yards, three touchdowns). "He can run. He can throw. He can run it between the tackles. He can get on the corner. He's got a kid like Zahm, who's pretty dynamic. That just makes him better."
The Barons led, 29-27, with time winding down in the first half and everyone trying to catch a breath. Simon (10/18, 280 yards, three touchdowns) hit Colby Wagner with a pass down the left sideline. With Wagner threatening to extend the Barons' lead, Cocalico's Tyler Angstadt wrapped him up short of the goal line to end the half.
"We asked the kids to play 48 minutes this week," said Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich, "and they played 48 minutes. Unfortunately, they made more plays than we made. We made a lot of plays, though. We did a lot of good things. Unfortunately, to come up three points short is disheartening."
The Barons extended the lead to 43-27 in the second half with a Jake Harbach run and a Colby Wagner touchdown catch. Cocalico answered with a 50-yard touchdown run from Palm. Nate Reed extended the lead again on a 25-yard field goal with 1:46 left. Zahm ran back another kickoff to keep the Eagles within striking distance.
But after the Eagles regained possession, their final attempt dropped incomplete, and the Barons exhaled.
"They're just very good at what they do," Gingrich said. "Obviously, they don't lose a lot of ballgames over here. We knew it was going to be a dogfight."
