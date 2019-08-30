Quarterback Evan Simon and wide receiver Colby Wagner are two key returning parts of Manheim Central’s offense this year.
And Friday night, the two Baron seniors connected on a huge 37-yard TD strike with 9:19 left to help clinch a 24-14 victory over Hempfield in a nonleague clash at Manheim.
After MC (2-0) jumped to a 17-0 first half lead on Jake Harbach’s 6-yard TD run, Simon’s 13-yard TD run and Nate Reed’s 30-yard field goal, Hempfield — behind junior Tanner Hess — rallied and clawed back to 17-14 with 8:10 left in the third quarter on a Hess-to-Basilio Jadin Jimenez 17-yard TD pass.
Shortly after, Simon found Wagner (3-57 receiving) over the middle for his first TD pass of the season.
“That was huge,” Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn said. “We’ve got variations of the play and we just called something a little different and they executed it well. Good job on the run by them. They took the call and went with it.”
The Black Knights (1-1), who outgained Manheim Central 241-193, answered by driving to the Barons’ 18 with just over 6:00 remaining. Hess had a game-high 108 rushing yards and a TD on 18 carries, in addition to going 2 for 10 through the air for 57 yards and a TD after replacing Colin Peters under center. But Hempfield came up empty following a botched snap with kicker Nick O’Neill lined up to try a 35-yard field goal attempt.
On Hempfield’s final two possessions, the Knights turned the ball over on downs and then Simon intercepted Hess to put it in the books.
Star of the game: Simon passed for 139 yards and a TD, in addition to rushing for 66 yards and a score on 16 carries, and stepping up with a huge interception from his safety position with just over a minute left.
Defensively, the Barons had two fumble recoveries and two interceptions in the win. The Black Knights also missed a 30-yard field goal try in the opening quarter.
Quotable: “(This win) tells me we’re not going to quit and we’re going to battle,” Hahn said. “As hard as the games get, we’re going to continue to battle and that’s all I can ask the kids right now. Just keep fighting and battling.”
Up next: Manheim Central visits Warwick in a back-yard battle of unbeatens and Hempfield travels to Central York on Friday.