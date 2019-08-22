State championship or bust?
There are always plenty of high expectations wafting around at Manheim Central, and after a state semifinal loss in 2017, and an excruciating setback in the state final last December, the next obvious box to check on the list would be a PIAA crown.
“We don’t talk about winning state championships, even though every kid wants to win one,” Central coach Dave Hahn said. “What kid, right now, doesn’t want to win a state championship? But we can’t worry about that. We have to focus on what we have to do.”
Central’s to-do list includes replacing some thunder up front and a key skill kid in the backfield. Still, the bar remains higher than ever for the Barons, who are 34-3 in their last 37 games, the four-time reigning Section Two champs, the back-to-back District Three Class 5A champs, and they’ll open the season riding a shiny 25-game regular-season unbeaten streak.
“The expectation is to get back to where we were,” vet two-way lineman and returning all-star Troy Kolk said. “We know we have big targets on our backs, so we have to go one week and one game at a time.”
About the offense
Rising senior all-state QB Evan Simon, who is closing in fast on Jeff Smoker’s program passing record, committed to Rutgers in the Big Ten earlier this summer, and he’ll have twins Ben and Colby Wagner back on the flanks. Central should be A-OK in the passing department.
Two concerns here: Central must replace four O-line kids up front — and that’s annually the Barons’ bread and butter — and find a new feature RB for Tyler Flick, an 1,800-yard rusher last year, and the program’s all-time leading ground gainer.
Some names to become familiar with include Owen Pappas, Larry Marley, Maliki Rivera, Juan Perez and J.D. Grube, who are expected to step into larger skill-player roles.
Kolk is the only full-timer back on the line, and he’ll switch from guard to left tackle, protecting Simon’s blind side. Nolan Weaver has some experience in the trenches, and he’ll flank Kolk. Everyone else will be new.
“One of our biggest concerns is getting the line together,” Hahn said. “We’ll need those guys to come together and get to know their assignments. That’ll be key for us.”
About the defense
Landan Moyer and Flick, two polished all-star linebackers, are gone. And the Barons must replace ball-hawker safety Evan Hosler in the back.
The upside is a veteran front four that includes ends Tyler Hartl and Jake Harbach and tackles Kolk and Weaver. The Wagner twins are back to anchor the secondary, and Hahn is expecting big things from new ’backers Chris Pagano, Clay Bedi and Perez.
Intangibles
Another Barons calling card is special teams, so keep an eye on the Wagner twins in the return game, and for kickers Logan Shull and Nate Reed to take care of the field-position game.
And probably Central’s biggest intangible: Confidence.
“We accept the pressure,” Hahn said. “You can’t fear making mistakes. You can’t fear losing. We know that if we work hard enough, all of those fears go away. We’ll be ready to go.”
Key to the season
Keeping Simon upright. Finding a durable, reliable go-to running back. And getting the new O-line kids on the same page, pronto.
Final word
“The line definitely has to step up,” Kolk said. “They know what they have to do, and they have that mindset. Now we have to come out strong and prove it.”