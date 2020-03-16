Jared Siegrist has every right to feel cheated. And he can easily find plenty of friends and teammates who would share that feeling without being asked.

Think about the last four years he's spent wrestling at Lock Haven University — all the drilling, weight training, offseason conditioning. All the achingly close losses to better-known opponents, and all the progress, however incremental, that led to the kind of senior season that keeps the motor running in his very demanding sport.

It all had come together two weeks ago, when Siegrist became Lock Haven's first Mid-American Conference champion and earned his first trip to the NCAA Division I Championships in Minneapolis. And then, his ultimate reward was denied last week, when the NCAA was forced by coronavirus concerns to end its winter seasons.

Cheated? Even though it wasn't by intent, who could blame a guy for feeling that way?

Except that Siegrist, maybe because he's been through tough times before, is doing what he can to accept the reality and move forward.

“Mostly, it's disappointment,” the Manheim Central grad said last week. “There's not a lot I can really do about the situation.”

He may be given another choice, although not an easy one. The NCAA has announced plans to grant an extra year of eligibility for spring sports athletes, whose seasons have been canceled in full. It may offer similar relief for winter athletes, although that remains to be determined.

Siegrist said he's unsure of what he would do, but he's leaning away from a return to Lock Haven. He's scheduled to graduate in May, and will be employed by The Exterior Company of Lancaster as a projects manager.

“I don't know if (returning) would be something I would do,” he said. “I don't think, at this point, that I would, but … it would be something I would have to think about.”

Siegrist, a two-time PIAA placewinner with more than 120 victories for the Barons, was a four-year starter (96-63) at Lock Haven. So he's learned in the heat of battle, as his 21-20 freshman record attests. What those 20 losses didn't do, however, is derail him.

“I've always been one to not get too discouraged with outcomes,” he said. “Obviously, when you take a hard loss, you're going to dwell on it a little bit. But you kind of have to let those things go and keep trusting the process. Keep working hard.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For Siegrist, that meant improving his hand fighting and adding flow — in other words, building combinations of attacks, rather than expecting his first shot to pay off. Bald Eagles coach Scott Moore, who has seen Siegrist's technical development, also says the physical work has made him even tougher mentally.

“I think most of it was just his confidence, his belief in the training he was working on,” Moore said. “Just believing he was ready to wrestle seven minutes with anybody.”

That belief was plain to see in the MACs, when Siegrist knocked off Missouri's Connor Flynn, a returning MAC champ and national qualifier, in the quarterfinals, 3-2. It was evident again in the title bout, when he scored a final-seconds reversal to beat a two-time national qualifier, Kent State's Andrew McNally, 10-9.

Siegrist points to his upset of Flynn, owner of a top-20 ranking, as a landmark.

“It was a big motivator, knowing I could do it,” he said.

His motivation now is to focus on completing his degree in business administration. He plans to work out, but that plan doesn't include much actual wrestling or coaching.

“If somebody needs my help as a personal trainer for wrestling, I'd wrestle with them,” he allowed.

That help might even include advice on how to cope with setbacks — especially the kind you just didn't see coming.

• Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.