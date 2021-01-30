The streak is over.

Manheim Central made big shot after big, clutch shot Saturday night, and the host Barons stunned Lancaster Catholic 48-47 in a hotly contested Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three-Four crossover clash in Manheim.

Central snapped Catholic’s nifty 46-game league winning streak in the process. And the Barons did it in riveting fashion, getting a go-ahead top-of-the-key jumper from Maddie Knier with 1:25 to go, and then fending off the hard-charging Crusaders down the stretch.

“It’s awesome,” Central coach Tyson Hayes said. “Our kids stayed dialed in. We had some kids step up and make some big plays. I’m excited for them. It’s one game, but this is something our program can build on.”

Catholic’s Mariana DeJesus dribbled the length of the floor and launched a fade-away jumper at the buzzer, but Knier, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds, blocked the shot at the horn, and the Barons won it.

Madelyn Card also had a shot to give Catholic (4-1 league, 6-2 overall) the lead late, but her baseline runner spun out. Rachel Nolt secured the rebound for Central, and after she missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with two seconds to go, DeJesus made her mad dash, but Knier’s block sealed it.

“This is huge, and this is a game that can set the standard for the future of Manheim Central girls basketball,” said Barons’ lead guard Abbie Reed, who scored 13 points. “Basketball is a game of runs. We made our runs. They made their runs. We just had to stay strong and keep coming back.”

Central (4-2, 7-3) also got a little payback from last year’s crossover game against the Crusaders, who beat the Barons on a fourth-quarter buzzer-beater of their own. But not this time.

The Barons splashed four third-quarter 3-pointers and built a 37-29 lead on Nolt’s baseline trey with 2:30 to go in the stanza. Nolt chipped in with 10 points. Earlier, Kaylie Kroll drilled a pair of 3-pointers, as Central overcame a 24-23 halftime deficit, and had a 37-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

BOX SCORE

Catholic, which dipped into a first-place tie in the loss column in Section Four with Elco (2-1, 5-3), continually punched back; down by eight in the third quarter, Mary Bolesky and Jeriyah Johnson, who scored a team-high 11 points, dropped 3-pointers, and DeJesus had a pair of dribble-drive buckets to get the Crusaders right back in it.

Catholic had a 45-42 edge when Johnson hit a pair of free throws with 4:05 to play, and the Crusaders’ last lead was 47-46, when Card coaxed in one foul shot with 1:52 to go.

“Our kids never panicked,” Hayes said, “and we haven’t been in too many games like this. When you’re playing Lancaster Catholic, they’ve been in these kinds of games, and they always find a way to win them. Every time they made a run, it seemed like we came back and made the biggest shot of the game. We answered them every time. This is a memory our kids will have forever.”

