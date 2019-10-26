HUMMELSTOWN — The goals came fast and furious at Lower Dauphin Middle School on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately for Manheim Central and Donegal, those goals came from their respective opponents in the District Three Class 2A field hockey quarterfinals.
East Pennsboro pulled away for an early lead en route to a 6-0 victory over Central in the opening game before Palmyra shut out Donegal 4-0 in a rematch of last year's district and PIAA championships.
The doubleheader was part of a rough Saturday for the Lancaster-Lebanon League. All five local teams in action lost their quarterfinal games, with Penn Manor, Conestoga Valley and Manheim Township eliminated in Class 3A.
Central and Donegal can still earn a state berth by winning out in the consolation bracket. The Barons will face Berks Catholic, which dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Northern York, while Donegal will meet South Western, which was shut out 5-0 by Twin Valley on Wednesday.
Just like last year's final, Donegal and Palmyra looked even early on Saturday. The game remained scoreless for the first 13 minutes as No. 9 Donegal (13-7) held off the charging Cougars.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Donegal coach Amanda Janney Misselhorn said. “The battle between the midfield was great, we just need to find more ways to create attack. (Palmyra) did a great job to execute on their shots and we didn't produce enough scoring opportunities for ourselves. Their corner execution was great today and that was the big difference.”
Goalie CC Emswiler saved the opening corner before Kiera Baughman came charging out of the cage to block another corner three minutes later. Donegal sent the ball down field, which led to a near miss as Reagan Clark's shot bounced wide.
Minutes later, Donegal earned it's first corner, but Morgan Saunders' shot was saved by a stretching Katie Knol in goal for Palmyra.
The top-seeded Cougars (17-3) finally cracked the scoreboard on Lauren Wadas' strike with 12:25 left in the first period. Wadas got the assist on the next goal as Maddie Hudson's deflection made it a 2-0 game at halftime.
After having three more corners turned away, Palmyra added another goal on a corner as Anna Miller tipped Olivia Kirpatrick's shot into the back of the net. Mia Julian added the final strike with 10 minutes to play.
Donegal would get just one more shot in the game, but Saunders was again stopped on a corner.
No. 6 Manheim Central (14-6-1) also struggled offensively, being held to just one shot by No. 3 East Pennsboro. Instead, Central spent most of the game defending against a barrage of Panthers (17-3) shots.
Aimee Buffington opened the scoring 7:20 into the game, while Alison Buffington and Kirstin Sconyers each scored twice and East Pennsboro took a 4-0 lead into halftime.
“We weren't expecting that, but I think they were better than we were today,” Central coach Morgan Briggs admitted. “They have a lot of very skilled players who are very speedy and have a lot of skill. We just had a hard time staying with them.”
Central goalie Mikayla Regan did her best, finishing the day with 11 saves, including absorbing a first-half corner and making the second effort to keep the ball out. Midway through the second half, the senior was pulled right, but saw the ball slipped across to the other side. Regan dove back to make the save, but East Pennsboro scooped up the rebound and flipped it into the back of the net.
Lexi Hosler did her part to stop a pair of corners before Maddy Barbush and Jenna Lutz stopped a final East Pennsboro corner.
“We have to turn the page and get ready for Wednesday, because that could be our last game,” Briggs said. “I think Wednesday's game is definitely winnable for us if we come out hard and come out with a solid game plan — knowing what to do in situations whereas today we might not have done as well as we could have. We have to come out better.”
In Class 3A
Wilson 3, Conestoga Valley 0: Reagan Underwood scored twice, including the first goal on a penalty stroke, for No. 2 Wilson (20-2). No. 7 CV (15-6) didn't allow a goal in the second half, with goalie Brooke Eberly finishing with 11 saves, but Buckskins were held without a shot or corner in the game
Central Dauphin 2, Penn Manor 1: Hope Rose got No. 5 Central Dauphin (16-5) on the board on a corner with just 19 seconds left in the first half before Riley Yonchiuk doubled the advantage eight minutesinto the second for the upset. Tiana Edwards scored for No. 4 Penn Manor (15-6) with 1:36 to play, but CD stopped a final corner with 48 seconds on the clock.
Lower Dauphin 4, Manheim Township 1: The top-seeded Falcons (18-0-2) scored on three corners in the first half, starting with Kaleigh Kindall's strike a minute into play. Eighth-seeded Township (14-8) broke up the shutout in the final two minutes as Maya Zagari sent an aerial toward the cage on a corner and Kayte Moist knocked it into the goal.