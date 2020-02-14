Cedar Crest was a basketball power in the earliest days of the Lancaster-Lebanon League with teams that featured size - punch names like Steve and Mike Kuhn, Cliff Ainsworth and Steve Springborn into the wayback machine - and a lot of lane-clogging zone defense.
A long fallow period followed, with exceptions here and there, such as the 1989, Dylan Spang-led state tournament team.
A watershed moment in the school’s hoop history came when Tommy Smith was hired to coach the Falcons a decade ago.
An alumnus and grandson of Crest’s legendary football coach Norbie Danz, Smith immediately laid down a law on which there would be no wiggle room.
Cedar Crest would be a zone-free zone. Above all else, the Falcons were going to get down in a stance and guard people.
“When they don’t do it,’’ Smith said Friday at Manheim Township, while holding a clipped-down net, “they don’t play.’’
It’s a bedrock principle that gets teams through games like Friday’s L-L championship game with Warwick.
The Falcons committed 16 turnovers, missed 15 free throws and made just two of eight three-pointers. They won anyway, in a 45-41 rockfight that was inoffensive, and not in a good way.
Warwick has been just as good defensively as Crest this winter; both teams are averaging a bit over 46 points allowed per game.
The Warriors made a remarkable run to the league final after losing their fulcrum, junior guard Joey McCracken, to a knee injury. They essentially played with five guards Friday, couldn’t get to the rim against Cedar Crest’s size, and missed 12 of 17 free throws. Yet, somehow, they stayed in it to the end.
After trailing by as many as 10, they flurried from the arc and got to within two, 40-38, with 3:10 left.
But five of their last six possessions were empty ones. The Warriors made just 14 of 47 shots from the field, eight of 25 from the three-point arc.
Smith grudgingly (“I don’t want to make anybody mad,’’) admitted this team might be his best defensively. The difference is “the rim protection we get,’’ from 6-7 seniors Jason Eberhart and Ileri Ayo Faleye.
It starts in first and second grade, which is when Smith’s youth program begins laying down the principles:
“The first one, of course, is ball pressure,’’ Smith said. “We want to make sure we’re getting to the midline, close out under control, keep the ball in front of you, take charges (they took three in the second half Friday), and, you know, on skip passes, turn and run. We’re not jogging.’’
“We take pride in it,’’ Ayo-Faleye said. “We take the mindset that they’re not going to score.’’
“This whole team has been together since fifth grade,’’ Eberhart said. “We work on it every single day.’’
“The one thing I think we do,’’ Smith said, “is hold the kids accountable. We don’t actually practice defense much in the summertime, but (even then), if you're not playing defense, you’re coming out.’’
Since 2014, Cedar Crest has three league titles, made the finals five times, made the big-school District Three championship game twice and the state tournament twice.
That would seem to make Cedar Crest the L-L big-school program of the moment. That status is fluid, of course, but expect the Falcons to defend the heck out of it.