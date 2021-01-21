Being the paint-protector, shot-blocker, rebounding kid who spends the night patrolling the lane isn’t always the most glamorous position on the basketball court.

Maggie Visniski loves it.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s 5-foot-8 junior forward thrived in the post Thursday night, helping the Pioneers remain perfect, while taking over sole possession of first place in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three race in the process.

Visniski scored 12 points — including a pair of must-have foul shots in the waning seconds — and she pulled down 12 rebounds in L-S’s gut-check 41-35 victory over previously undefeated Cocalico in Lampeter.

“I play defense and I get rebounds and I try and work on the inside a little more,” Visniski said, defining her role. “It’s always one of my goals to get rebounds every game. I’m proud of getting rebounds, and I’m especially proud of the team, and how well we’re all playing together.”

L-S improved to 5-0 overall and to 4-0 in league play; Cocalico dipped to 4-1 and 3-1, and is now looking up at the Pioneers in the section standings. A lot of that has to do with Visniski, who was simply superb around the rim on Thursday. Three of her five buckets were on put-backs, and when she went to the line with 1:50 to go and L-S holding on tightly to a three-point lead, it came off yet another offensive rebound.

“Maggie gets on the glass and she gets loose balls,” L-S coach Tony Fink said. “If there’s a loose ball, she’s going to get her hands on it. She knows how to move her feet, and she can definitely rebound. She did a heck of a job tonight.”

L-S never trailed, but Cocalico certainly made the Pioneers earn it. When Izzy Mack drilled a deep wing 3-pointer with 4:44 to go, the Eagles were within 34-32. But time and time again, L-S answered. Twice in the final quarter, Cocalico’s Hannah Custer had breakaway layups to slice into the Pioneers’ lead.

But Katie Ranck had a steal and a bucket, Kiersten Hostetter had a dribble-drive basket in the lane, and Visniski and Emma Drouillard combined to coax in five gotta-have foul shots in the final 1:50 to fend off the Eagles.

“We knew this was a big game for the section title,” Visniski said, “and we were able to get the win. Now we’re going to shoot for as high as we can go.”

Both teams shot the lights out in the first quarter; L-S had a 15-12 lead thanks to a pair of post buckets by Visniski, two baskets by Ranck and Hailey Leaman’s 3-pointer.

Undaunted, Kiersten Shipton splashed a pair of first-quarter treys, and Custer’s top-of-the-key 3-pointer cut L-S’s lead to 20-15 midway through the second quarter. But those were the only points the Eagles’ mustered in that stanza, and the Pioneers were up 22-15 at the break.

BOX SCORE

L-S hit a cold spell in the third quarter, and Cocalico kept the pressure up, with Custer cashing in on three buckets, including back-to-back steal and run-out layups, and the Eagles were within 28-25 heading into the fourth quarter. Custer popped in a game-high 16 points for Cocalico.

But down the stretch, L-S out-rebounded Cocalico 8-2, and the Eagles never got closer than two points on Mack’s trey. With Visniski leading the way, L-S out-rebounded Cocalico 31-18.

“I wrote on the board before the game that there were two things we needed to take care of tonight,” Fink said. “We had to limit our turnovers, and we had to win the rebounding battle.”

L-S won the rebounding battle rather handily; the Pioneers did turn the ball over 12 times, but it didn’t hurt them in the end.

Cocalico, meanwhile, had just nine turnovers, but the Eagles never caught the Pioneers late. After missing out on the playoffs the last couple of seasons, Cocalico was playing in a big game with first-place and playoff implications on the line — which will only help this group moving forward.

“One of the things we stressed before the game was just enjoying it,” Cocalico coach Andrew Garrett said. “There’s so much doubt about this season, that if you would have told us a month ago that we’d be undefeated going into a first-place section game, our eyes would have lit up and we would have been ecstatic. Just the fact that we’re playing any games at all, we need to appreciate that.”

