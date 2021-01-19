You can’t stop Maddie Knier. You can only hope to contain her. And Tuesday night, Manheim Central’s scintillating sophomore was uncontainable.

Knier poured in a career-high 31 points, she pulled 15 rebounds and she hit a pair of buzzer-beaters for good measure, helping the host Barons beat Garden Spot 57-34 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 game in Manheim.

Knier’s deep 3-pointer at the first-quarter horn gave Central (1-2 league, 4-2 overall) a 14-6 lead, and Knier capped an 18-2 Barons’ blitz with a put-back bucket for a 20-6 lead midway through the second quarter. Summer Bates’ buzzer-beater layup at the halftime horn gave Central a commanding 31-11 lead at the break.

Knier scored 11 third-quarter points; her conventional three-point play gave Central a 42-21 cushion, and Knier’s runner in the lane at the third-quarter buzzer gave the Barons a cozy 46-23 cushion.

“Maddie has the skills to do this, but I’ve never seen a kid play harder,” Central coach Tyson Hayes said. “I’ve been around L-L League basketball for a little bit now, and I’ve ever seen a kid play harder than she does, and that’s scary. She plays every night like it’s her last game. She’s one of a kind.”

And she’s only a 10th-grader. Knier recently went over the 500-point mark for her career, after a 402-point freshman campaign last winter.

“She does it all, no doubt about it,” Garden Spot skipper Kevin Gensemer said about Knier. “We did a little bit of everything defensively; we played zone, we played man, we tried some half-court traps. She does a great job of moving around, and she can score from all over the court. And if she misses a shot, she gets her own rebound and puts it back.”

Bates chipped in with nine points, Rachel Nolt had 11 rebounds, and Abbie Reed had a couple of buckets and seven boards for Central. Erin Gonzalez had 13 points and Avery Stauffer pulled down 11 rebounds for the Spartans. And ninth-grader Morgan Pavelik had her best game to date with eight points, including a pair of nothing-but-net fourth-quarter jumpers for Garden Spot. She missed some time early on with a cranky ankle, but played well vs. the Barons.

Gensemer and his troops are in a sticky situation. Garden Spot played its season-opener on Jan. 8, but then had a 10-day shutdown because of coronavirus concerns in the school district.

The Spartans finally got back on the court on Monday, falling to Berks County power Berks Catholic in a nonleague game. Garden Spot (0-2, 0-3) was right back at it Tuesday in Manheim, still trying to find its legs as Gensemer fiddled with his rotations because he still doesn’t have his full roster.

“We’re behind the 8-ball, but we’re doing the best we can with what we have,” Gensemer said. “It’s been one of those years. If we keep getting hit with COVID, it’s going to continue to be one of those years. I don’t want to use that as an excuse, because we’re good with the kids we’re putting on the floor. But we’re just not ready.”

Conversely, Central picked up its first league victory after a second-place finish in Section 3 last winter. It was the Barons’ third win in a row, but they’re still looking up at co-leaders Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg in the section chase; the Eagles visit the Pioneers on Thursday for a first-place showdown.

Knier is scoring at a 28.7 clip during Central’s three-game winning streak; she scored 30 points — her previous career-high — in a 56-47 nonleague win over Penn Manor last Saturday.

Incredibly, the Barons are doing all of this with just eight players on the roster, and Hayes has been minus one key bench kid the first two weeks.

“Our kids are growing, and they’re getting a ton better,” Hayes said. “Our kids battle every game. We’re moving the ball well, and we’re finding open kids and everyone is contributing. You really can’t key in on Maddie, or everyone else is getting layups — which is awesome.”

NOTES: Garden Spot couldn’t overcome 21 turnovers; Central turned the ball over 14 times, but just five in the first half, when the Barons bolted to a 20-point lead. … Central out-rebounded Garden Spot 37-25. … Stauffer, who plucked 11 boards, is a neat story: She’s a senior, and this is her first season out for basketball. She’s never played before, but wanted to give sports a try for her senior year in high school. With some other kids out, Stauffer has cracked Gensemer’s starting lineup.

