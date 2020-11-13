Conestoga Valley quarterback Macoy Kneisley only completed four passes all night, but he made all of them count for huge, game-changing plays in leading the host Buckskins to a season-ending 21-7 nonleague victory over Daniel Boone.

Ironically, the biggest completion of all may have been the only one that did not result in a score.

With CV facing a third-and-long at its own 1 and momentum swinging in the Blazers’ direction, Kneisley lofted a pass down the right sideline, hitting Zach Fisher in stride for a 26-yard gain that all but clinched the victory.

Kneisley had found Fisher for a score earlier in the third quarter on a 27-yard post pattern that gave CV its 21-7 lead.

After falling behind 7-0 early in the first half, CV used a steady run game combined with two timely passes to erase its deficit and go into halftime with a 14-7 lead.

Running back Booper Johnson paced the rushing attack with 50 yards on seven carries, including individual gains of 16 and 12 yards. The rushing attack set up the play action pass game, and Kneisley made Daniel Boone pay with two big scoring plays.

The first came late in the first quarter when Kneisley found Jaiyell Plowden, who broke a tackle and outraced defenders down the left sideline for a 49-yard touchdown.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Later, in the second quarter, Kneisley threw a beautiful arching pass perfectly into the hands of Fisher, who had run a precise fade pattern into the corner of the end zone for a 23-yard TD.

Daniel Boone came out chucking the ball, and moved the ball downfield thanks to three pass interference penalties on the Blazers’ opening drive. Quarterback Carter Speyerer also completed a pair of 7-yard passes and running back Ashton Hoffer scampered around the left end for the game’s first score.

The teams battled back and forth the rest of the first half with each offense moving the ball, but the defenses coming up big at times too. Daniel Boone stopped CV on fourth-and-1 inside the 20 while the Buckskins' defense stopped the Blazers on fourth down multiple times in the first half.

The biggest play came when Spencer Gehman and Charles Janvrin sacked Speyerer to stop Boone's drive.

Each team also stopped a potential scoring drive with an interception deep in its own end zone. Daniel Boone’s Alexander Vassallo picked off a pass over the middle inside his own 20 to thwart CV's scoring threat.

Not to be outdone, however, CV’s Keaghan Sweigart leaped into the air — out-jumping a receiver — and intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line with seconds left in the first half.