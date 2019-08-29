From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Week 2 gets started a day early tonight with a pair of Thursday matchups: Annville-Cleona at Octorara in a Section 3 opener, and Cocalico will visit Cedar Cliff in an all-D3-5A-heavyweight nonleague collision. We’ll get this post started with a fun A-C note, and wrap it up with the Week 2 picks:

1. According to Pennsylvania Football Stats on Wikipedia, Annville-Cleona junior Mac Plummer did indeed boot the longest field goal in L-L League history last Friday, when he boomed a 51-yarder in the Dutchmen’s 48-16 setback at Milton Hershey. Has every field goal ever made in PIAA history ended up on PA Football Stats on Wikipedia? Of course not. But the minimum make just to land a spot on the list is a 51-yarder. And there are no other L-L League kids on the list of 51-yarders-plus. Plummer’s FG landed him on a pretty solid short list of longest field goals made in District 3 history. Here’s the list, according to the Wikipedia post, which is pretty thorough …

57 yards — Darin Tranquillo, Schuylkill Valley in 1998

54 yards — Joe Julius, Lower Dauphin in 2013

53 yards — Ben Dato, Wyomissing in 2003

52 yards — Joe Julius, Lower Dauphin in 2011

52 yards — Jonah Bowman, Wyomissing in 2012

51 yards — Sam Dell, Boiling Springs in 2010

51 yards — Tony Bernatos, Central Dauphin in 2002

51 yards — Max Randolph, Kutztown in 2012

51 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona in 2019

* Again, this is according to a list compiled by PA Football Stats on Wikipedia, and it dates back into the 1990s. So it’s pretty reliable. … So what’s the longest made field goal in PIAA history? Thinking this one might be atop the record books for a while: Gerry McGroarty from Bishop Hoban drilled a — wait for it — 64-yarder back in 2003. McGroarty also boomed a 53-yarder the same season. The second-longest made FG in PIAA history: Matt Domonkos from Bishop McCort nailed a 58-yarder back in 2001. … Julius, the former LD standout, went on to kick for Penn State.

2. How did York prep for its Week 2 clash at McCaskey? By traveling across the state to take on a longtime PIAA powerhouse in a two-day, eight-team event. The Bearcats participated in the Western Pennsylvania vs. Everyone Showcase against Pittsburgh Central Catholic in Woodland Hills’ famed Wolvarena Stadium. PCC beat York 42-7 at Woody Hills; North Allegheny hosted the other games. York, which fell to Cocalico in last year’s D3-5A semifinals, gets a McCaskey squad that accumulated just 88 total yards and six first downs in a 39-14 Week 1 setback at home against Red Lion. McCaskey hits the road for the first time next week, when the Red Tornado plays a Week 3 Saturday nonleague game at Reading.

3. WEEK 2 PREDICTIONS

We are not picking the Thursday games in Friday’s print edition, but I’ll go ahead and make those picks here for your reading pleasure. Hard to believe it’s Week 2 already.

LAST WEEK: 16-4

OVERALL: 16-4

Cedar Cliff over Cocalico

Annville-Cleona over Octorara

Cedar Crest over Hershey

Manheim Central over Hempfield

Manheim Township over Dallastown

York over McCaskey

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

L-S over Penn Manor

Warwick over Garden Spot

Wilson over Governor Mifflin

Conestoga Valley over New Oxford

E-town over Dover

Solanco over Kennard-Dale

Lancaster Catholic over Columbia

Donegal over Pequea Valley

Elco over Lebanon

Ephrata over Northern Lebanon

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Subscribe