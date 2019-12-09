Two goals in the final two minutes of the first period paced Lower Dauphin to a 4-1 victory over Manheim Township in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division game Monday night at Twin Ponds.
Noah Leach scored with 1:49 left in the opening frame, and Cole McCulley tacked on another goal for the Falcons (6-3-0-0) with 23 seconds left in the period. Both players netted goals later in the frame to cushion the lead for Lower Dauphin in the team's third straight win.
Mitchell Thompson netted a power play goal for the Blue Streaks (2-7-0-0). Manheim Township goaltender Jared Gordon made 38 saves while his counterpart, Eric West, made 23 saves for Lower Dauphin.
In the Viola Division
Keystone 6, Elizabethtown 0: The Kraken (5-3-1-0), with players from Trinity, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern York and Spring Grove, extended their unbeaten streak to four games behind a hat trick from Sam Wareham, two assists from Bernard Froio and 35 saves from Vaughn Hennessey, who recorded his first shutout of the season. Elizabethtown's Kaden Rhyder made 26 saves for the Bears (2-6-1-0), who have players from Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown.
Monday's Other Scores
Viola Division
Annville-Cleona 4, Central York 3
Susquehannock 8, Palmyra 3
Twin Valley 5, Cedar Crest 3
Wednesday's Schedule
Bears Division
Palmyra vs. Central Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 8:20 p.m.
Viola Division
Warwick vs. Central York at York Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Manheim Central vs. Annville-Cleona at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Statistics collected from the CPIHL's website.