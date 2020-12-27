Love of wrestling, music leads to fun extracurricular list for Garden Spot senior Dustin Swanson

When it comes to high school extracurricular lists, Dustin Swanson’s is an all-timer.

One of the top upper-weight performers in Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling circles, Swanson is approaching 100 career victories on the mat for Garden Spot. When the Spartans’ senior isn’t perfecting that craft, Swanson’s other love is music, and he spent this past fall serving as a drum major for Garden Spot’s marching band.

Drum major in the fall. Wrestling in the winter. It’s quite the eclectic combo. But Swanson wouldn’t want it any other way. He’s played the tuba in Garden Spot’s concert band, jazz band and marching band since 4th grade. This past fall he put down his tuba and gave up his marching maneuvers to take on drum major duties for the first time.

“I always thought being a drum major would be pretty cool,” Swanson said. “I was kind of on the fence with it, because I would have been OK with just playing the tuba my senior year. But I tried out.”

And he made the cut, joining classmates Karynne Henry and Angel Brenneman as student marching band conductors. Because of coronavirus protocols, Garden Spot’s marching unit — playing Led Zeppelin hits Stairway to Heaven, Black Dog and Kashmir — was limited to two football games, three soccer games and a special parents night performance.

But Swanson had a blast.

“For me, doing both (drum major and wrestling) are about a leadership role,” Swanson said. “I was the brass section leader my sophomore and junior years, and I’m trying to be a leader on the mat as well. So there are some similarities. For me, mostly it’s about having fun with what I do. They are different: In wrestling you’re working toward winning a league title or a district title or a state title or just beating your opponent. Being a drum major, you’re focused on making sure everyone is playing the right notes and is in rhythm out there.”

Longtime Garden Spot band director Richard Fitz, who has been conducting in New Holland for 29 years, knew early on that Swanson had the goods to become a drum major.

“Dustin impressed me right away back when he was in 7th grade,” Fitz said. “He was very talented musically, and he was a natural born leader. Students were already looking up to him, and they respected him. I was thinking even back then that if he stuck with it, he was someone who — down the road — might want to be a section leader or a drum major. Sure enough, he ended up doing both.”

Which means juggling his time. Swanson is a mat rat; twice he’s gone to Fargo, North Dakota, to participate in the Greco and Freestyle Nationals, and he’s a regular at the Lancaster Alliance Wrestling club, always working on his mat moves.

“I don’t know how he does it with splitting his time, because he definitely puts a full amount of effort into both,” Garden Spot sixth-year wrestling coach Adam Bunting said. “He doesn’t shortchange either one, because both things have been such a big part of his life.”

Bunting is an art teacher at Garden Spot, and he’s slated to have Swanson in class later this school year. He marvels at the time Swanson puts in, and how he’s a stickler for details.

“There are a lot of similarities,” Bunting said. “He’s mastering his craft in both, with a lot of practice and trial and error and repetition of the same skills. Muscle memory. Things like that all go into drum majoring and wrestling. You have to dedicate yourself to technique and craft in both.”

Swanson has put together back-to-back 30-plus-win seasons on the mat, and his medal collection is quite impressive. He went 32-7 in his sophomore season, firmly establishing himself as a top contender in the upper-weight category around the area.

His junior season last winter included a 35-9 mark, and bracket-journey highlights aplenty: Swanson successfully defended his 220-pound L-L League title — topping longtime rival T.J. Moore from Cedar Crest 4-3 in overtime — before reaching the finals in the District Three Class 3A sectionals and the Class 3A South-Central Regionals, on the way to an eighth-place finish in the PIAA-3A state tournament.

Swanson was edged out 1-0 by Moore in the sectional finale — after he won sectional gold in his sophomore season — and Swanson settled for silver in regionals, falling to Central Dauphin’s Marques Holton by a 7-2 count.

In the state tourney, Swanson was KO’d in the main draw by eventual 220-pound gold medalist Dorian Crosby from Erie Cathedral Prep. In the consolation bracket, Swanson fell to Nazareth’s Steven Schott, before old pal Moore from Cedar Crest earned a 7-1 win in the seventh-place bout.

It was the second year in a row that Swanson saw his season come to a screeching halt against Moore, who is a freshman for Lehigh’s wrestling team. Moore was 4-4 all-time against Swanson, who has received college feelers from F&M, Kutztown, York, Messiah and Delaware Valley. Penn State also reached out. He’s interested in a career in the sports management or graphic communications field — knowing he has his love of music in his back pocket.

Swanson will begin his truncated senior season with a 94-29 record, with two L-L League titles and a district sectional crown on his resume. With the PIAA eliminating one weight class from dual meets, Swanson will bump up to heavyweight for the Spartans; he said he’ll be comfortable wrestling between 245 and 250 pounds.

Swanson will add to his fun wrestling/drum major extracurricular list later this school year, when he adds track and field to his busy ledger. He’s going to throw the shot put and the discus for the Spartans.

In the meantime, Swanson will continue his wrestling prep, keeping his fingers crossed that the season is green-lighted for a Jan. 4 return.

“It will be better to have a late season than no season at all,” he said. “I just keep training and keep looking at the positives. I just want to lead our team any way I can.”

