In the late 1980s, he became the first Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterback to throw for more than 2,000 yards in a 10-game season.
Roughly 30 years later, Andy Breault became the head coach at his alma mater — Elizabethtown — after having served as a longtime Bears assistant.
And in 2018, Breault’s first year at the helm, Elizabethtown’s spread offense put up 2,570 passing yards in 11 games. The Bears were one of only three L-L teams to surpass 2,000 passing yards, with QB Cole Patrick’s 233 yards per game leading all L-L passers.
The air raid attack led Elizabethtown to a respectable 3-3 mark in L-L Section Two play, a 6-4 regular season record and an appearance in the District Three Class 5A playoffs.
Just about every playmaker from that squad has graduated. However, four of five O-linemen return. So should fans expect to see more from the Bears’ ground game?
“It’s fair to say there will be a little bit more run-blocking this year,” senior center Joe Sikora said.
On the other side, five defensive starters are back.
“I’d just like to take what last year’s team was able to accomplish and carry that over into this year,” Breault said. “We’re young except for the guys up front. We want to use that to our advantage with the guys up front.”
About the offense
Sikora returns in the trenches alongside senior guard Adnan Traore, junior tackle Billy McNitt and junior guard Jett Kelly.
Freshman Josh Rudy and sophomore Patrick Gilhool were battling it out in preseason camp for the starting QB gig. Gilhool got all of the second-team reps a year ago as Patrick’s backup. Their top targets happen to share the same first name — senior wideouts Cole Rice (six receptions, 128 yards, one touchdown) and Cole Hitz (three receptions, 23 yards).
Time at the tight end spot might be split between Kelly, junior Sean Doll and sophomore Brandonn Frey.
About the defense
Kelly (31 tackles) and senior Tristan Mabee (2018 L-L Section Two honorable mention) will anchor the defensive line, taking orders from middle linebacker Traore (82 tackles, 2018 L-L Section Two second-team all-star).
Rice (64 tackles, eight pass deflections, two caused fumbles, one blocked field goal) and Hitz (23 tackles) will hold down the safety spots.
Special teams
Cade Denlinger returns at kicker. And if the Bears can find some blockers for the return game, they have an adequate option in bringing the ball up the field with Rice, who was a 2018 L-L Section Two honorable mention as a kick returner.