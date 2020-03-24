With this season's PIAA basketball playoffs on hold, and likely to be canceled, here's a look back at the the McCaskey boys team that reached the state semifinals against Roman Catholic in the 2015 state playoffs.

Wanting to win for "Bird"

The 2014-15 McCaskey team was close. Many on the Red Tornado squad played together since elementary school. They wanted to win for each other and also for their coach, Steve "Bird" Powell, who was suffering from oral cancer that would later take his life.

A less than stellar district showing

McCaskey barely made the PIAA tournament in 2015. The Red Tornado limped through the District Three playoffs, losing three straight and four of their last five to finish eighth, the last seed to earn a state berth.

In a district loss to Reading, which was led by now San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker, a fracas broke out near the end of the game. When McCaskey players left the bench, they were ejected.

The ejected players also could not play the next game. So, McCaskey could only five suit up their next district contest, a loss to Harrisburg.

3 magical state games

But the Red Tornado they found their stride at the start of the state tourney. McCaskey beat three highly touted District One teams to reach the state semis and face another Philly area team, Roman Catholic.

In the opening round of states, Randolph Speller made 9 of 10 3s to lead the Red Tornado to the upset win over Abington, the District One's top seed, 71-66.

Junior Kobe Gantz overcame three early fouls to score a season-high 32 and the Red Tornado beat Methacton 65-52 to advance to the state quarterfinals.

The Red Tornado continued their improbable state run with a 60-59 win over La Salle College. A Tyler Owens layup in the frenzied final seconds provided the Tornado's winning margin and sent them to the state semis vs. Catholic.

David nearly beats Goliath

Roman Catholic was ranked No. 1 in the state and looked to cruise into the state championship. But The Red Tornado had other ideas. Gantz scored 26 points and his long shot at the buzzer from the right side, halfway between the key and half-court, hit both sides of the rim before falling away. Had it gone in, it would have sent the contest to overtime.

Here is video of six key moments in McCaskey's state semifinal loss to Roman Catholic.