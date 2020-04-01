The Phillies started the 2011 season with promise. The Phils beat the Houston Astros in the season-opener winning 5-4.

The Phillies scored three runs in bottom of the ninth inning for the come-from-behind win. John Mayberry Jr. pinch hit and his bases-loaded RBI single scored Ben Francisco with the winning run, as reported by Liz Roscher at thegoodphight.com.

Roy Halladay, in his second season in Philly, started for the Phils and allowed one run and five hits (including a double by Hunter Pence, who would join the Phils later that season) in five innings.

April 1, 2011 box score: Phillies 5, Astros 4 via baseball-reference.com

Former Phil Brett Myers was the Astros starter. He pitched seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits.

Brandon Lyon got the blown save and the loss giving up the three runs on six hits in the ninth.

Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard each had two hits for the Phils.

After that game, the Phillies went on to dominate play during the 2011 season. They finished first in the NL East with a 102-60 record and they earned a playoff berth for the fifth straight season. They had gone to the World Series in two of those years, winning in 2008, and the NLCS in 2010.

But 2011 did not end well. Howard grounded out to end the division-series and the season with a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He ruptured his Achilles tendon when he tried to run to first on the play and Howard and the Phils were never the same.

Since 2011, the Phils have not been back to the postseason or had a winning record.

