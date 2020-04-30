It was not supposed to end this way for Patti Hower.

Not via a mandate from the Diocese of Harrisburg on an otherwise random Tuesday afternoon in late April.

It was supposed to end with a celebration, with Lebanon Catholic’s longtime girls basketball coach huddling with her team one last time, receiving a standing ovation from a raucous packed house, and her exciting the gym, arms raised, saluting the Beavers’ faithful, balloons flying, confetti falling and with a huge smile on her face.

But after 42 years, a staggering 756 victories, 20 District Three titles and three PIAA state championship gold trophies, Hower’s illustrious coaching days at Lebanon Catholic are over.

And from the sounds of it, so is her jaw-dropping skippering career.

“Nothing is ever set in stone,” Hower said, “but I don’t plan on coaching anywhere. I’m 68 years old and I don’t have the energy to go somewhere new. And it would never be the same.”

It will never be the same on Assumption Hill. Not after the end of this school year, when Lebanon Catholic will be shuttered. The Diocese of Harrisburg deemed the school in financial and enrollment straights, and ordered it closed, ending a 161-year run of higher learning, extracurricular activities and athletics.

And, sadly, Hower’s glorious ride at a most inopportune time.

“I don’t know what going out on my own terms really means, other than me picking the time,” Hower said. “This is very difficult because this was so sudden. There was no preparation. I always said that I’ll know when it’s time to retire when I don’t want to go to practice or I don’t want to do the summer stuff anymore. I didn’t feel that way. I was already looking forward to next season.”

What would have been season No. 43 on her lengthy ledger, with four rising seniors due back to lead the way. Alas, it won’t happen.

“I didn’t feel like it was time to get out,” Hower said. “I don’t want to say that I was being forced out, because this isn’t really being forced out by someone, but … it is what it is.”

The banners and the trophies and the photo-lined walls inside Lebanon Catholic’s tiny gym say it all: Hower helped Lebanon Catholic scale multiple mountains, reaching the pinnacle of its 1A classification atop the state a trio of times in three trips. And those 20 district titles are a record.

There were six section championships, three L-L title-game appearances and a league crown, in 1981, mixed in there, too.

Hower oversaw all of it, mild-mannered as can be, but with a fire in her belly to make her players better, and for her teams to succeed and represent the school with pride.

One of her most memorable teams was the 2013-14 squad, which featured six — yes, six — players on the roster. That group took some lumps, but the Beavers rebounded to win the next four district championships in a row, and state gold in 2017.

“I’m very proud of every team, whether they were a championship team or not,” Hower said. “I mean, look at the size of our school. For everything we were able to accomplish is a credit to the players who have come through the program. They always gave us 100 percent.”

We’re talking about some great players, too. Under Hower’s tutelage, Lebanon Catholic has produced 16 1,000-point scorers, including her daughter, Becky, the Beavers’ all-time point-getter with 2,445 points, third-most in L-L League history.

Hower also produced too many all-star, all-league and all-state players to count. Year in and year out. Season after season after season.

“I feel better about who those players became,” Hower said. “They became fine young women. Doctors. Lawyers. Great moms. That’s what makes me feel the best — seeing what they become after graduation.”

Becky, who went on to play in college for Rider, has served as an assistant coach under her mom for the last several years. Hower was quick to thank her daughter, plus longtime lieutenant Mike Mohl — who was with her all 42 years on the Beavers’ bench — and especially her late father, longtime Lebanon Catholic assistant and confidant Ed Werth.

“They’re all right up there at the top for me,” Hower said.

Hower’s coaching days will go on in this respect: She’ll continue to mentor her grandkids, out on the hoop in the driveway.

But she’ll never forget all of those precious memories, all of those highlights, all of those victories, all of those trophies, all of the friends she’s made, and especially all the lives she’s touched coaching for her beloved school.

“Every year, every practice, every game I’ve given it my best, and I feel good about that,” Hower said. “I’ve been at this for 42 years because I’ve always loved to do it, and I’ve always loved my players.”

