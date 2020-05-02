This column is about a time long gone, if not forgotten, as evidence of which consider the following score: Lebanon Catholic 39, Wilson 0.

In football.

Last week, it was announced that Lebanon Catholic School will be closed at the end of this school year. It has existed in some form since 1859, and opened as a diocesan high school in the now-familiar building on Assumption Hill a century later. A charismatic and admired pastor, Msgr. Paul Weaver, had been summoned from Mount Carmel to run the place.

Weaver started the football program and inspired the school's nickname ("Weaver's Beavers"). The coach, Norbie Danz, was fresh from George Washington University and a stint in the Air Force.

By 1963, enrollment was at an all-time high of almost 700. In ’64, the football team won the Tri-County League championship.

By 1965, Danz remembered Saturday, "We knew we were going to be really good. We had so many players it was unbelievable.''

Players like Mike Smith, who went to on star at Penn State and get pro tryouts with the Eagles and Phillies; quarterback Joe Laws, who played at Pitt; Louis Portas, a 185-pound fullback at Catholic who eventually started on the offensive line at Clemson, and Ray Garganes, who played linebacker for the Chicago Bears until some guy called Dick Butkus returned from an injury in 1971.

(In a 1992 Chicago Tribune piece on the Bears' draft history, Don Pierson wrote that Garganes was, "selected on a whim by Bears chairman Ed McCaskey in 1971 after scouts went to sleep before the 17th round." Yes, that McCaskey family.)

There were also brothers Frank and Paul Kuhn, who made a bigger splash in basketball, as players and coaches. And the physical grinders — Vince Heilman, Steve Horney, Tom Care, Dave Rakow — who laid the foundation.

"We had some great athletes,'' Danz said. "But we also had some really tough kids. Just hard-nosed guys.''

The team spent a week of preseason camp at Weaver's farm near Mount Carmel, where the players were fed so lavishly that Danz questioned Weaver's judgment.

"Listen, you big-nosed (bleep),'' Danz recalls Weaver telling him. "I don't question you on the football field, don't question me in the kitchen.''

One day Danz loaded his guys in a bus for a scrimmage, but didn't tell them the opponent. When they pulled up at neighboring Lebanon High, the Beavers were licking their chops.

"The hitting, that day ...'' Danz said. "Man, the hitting.''

The regular season had fireworks, if little suspense. Catholic got a battle from a good Palmyra team, moving the ball all over the field but cashing in only enough to get by, 15-7.

The Beavers outscored their other nine opponents 330-47. The roster, if Danz's memory serves, had only 27 or 28 names on it. Fifteen of them made the All-Tri-County League team.

The Beavers used both Smith and Laws in an option-oriented running game that was a bit ahead of its time, but Danz insisted it wasn't about X’s and O’s.

"We just had really, really good players,'' he said.

There was no postseason then. The Lancaster-Lebanon League soon formed. Then came District Three and state playoffs, four and then six enrollment classes but eventually, no place in the football world for Lebanon Catholic.

Danz, now 86, racked up 300 wins at Catholic, Cedar Crest and McCaskey. He's a member of the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Lebanon Catholic shared an L-L Section Three title in the 1980s, led by Jeff Fortna, who became an all-Ivy League linebacker at Penn. Its last good teams were in the mid-1990s. Jeff Weachter, now at Bishop McDevitt, coached them. Tommy Long, now the Annville-Cleona AD and L-L league football chairman, and massive lineman Ethan Weidle, who later played at Pitt, starred on them.

Catholic dropped football in 2000. Two decades later, only an empty building remains.

"It's hard to even remember it now,'' Danz said.