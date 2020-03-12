LEWISBURG — There were no medal presentations on the final day of the PIAA Class 3A swimming and diving championships, but that didn’t stop Lancaster-Lebanon League swimmers from bringing home some hardware.

In addition to postponing the upcoming Class 2A championships, the PIAA truncated the Class 3A championships Thursday citing concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead of the top 16 swimmers returning to Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium for the consolations and finals, officials decided to use the times from the completed preliminary heats as timed finals.

That led to a pair of state medals for L-L swimmers.

Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith led the way, swimming to bronze in the 100-yard breaststroke. The sophomore, who won the league and District Three titles dropped 0.49 seconds in the prelims, breaking his own school record by touching in 55.93.

Upper St. Clair’s John Matheny (54.34) took gold and La Salle College’s Kevin O’Dare (55.63) silver.

Manheim Township sophomore Liz Perot finished eighth in the girls 500 freestyle, dropping 3.48 seconds from her seed time to finish in a school-record 5:00.44.

The Blue Streak boys’ 400 freestyle relay of Jackson Prevost, Connor Paladino, Henry Gingrich and Graham Calhoun placed 14th in 3:13.38.

Elizabethtown’s Kierstan Lentz took 14th and McCaskey’s Evie Altland, a senior at Lancaster Country Day, 16th in diving, which was held to make sure the Class 3A team standings were complete. North Penn went 1-2 in the competition, giving the Knights a share of the team title with North Allegheny.

For Altland, who finished 20th last year, the day ended on a sour note as she struggled on her final dive.

“I kind of got lost in the dive. I’m a little upset, but I’m over it now,” Altland said. “Last year, I didn’t make the final and this year I did, so that’s a big step up.”

While Lentz didn't reach her goal of finishing in the top 10, the senior made sure she matched her previous performance by earning her second-highest score of the day on her final dive to jump up from 15th-place.

“Honestly, I kind of feel like I put it all out there,” said Lentz, who also finished 14th last year. “There were some dives that I felt like I could have done better with — I definitely could have scored higher on a few dives — but overall, I’m happy with my performance.”