Zane Rettew will be the first to tell you that he’s always looking to take things to the next level — be it on the monster truck track, in business, or at the considerable space where, for him, those two worlds intersect.

It’s how he and his wife, Lindsey, managed to buy Buck Motorsports Park before his 35th birthday.

Many Buck regulars needed no primer on Rettew when they heard he’d purchased the place last year. Rettew — a Lampeter-Strasburg graduate and one-time “tuff truck” competitor at the southern end destination — is well known in the monster truck world.

In 2010, the Rettews took out a loan to build a monster truck dubbed “Stinger” out of mostly used parts, an investment of about $60,000. They hauled it around with a 25-year-old semi truck and an old potato chip trailer.

Mike Hoff, who at the time owned the venue, would not book him. Rettew needed experience, he said. Rettew was angry at the time, but now he understands.

“Now that I’ve matured, and hindsight being 20-20, I know I wouldn’t have hired someone who wasn’t in complete control on this narrow track that we have,” Rettew said.

Building his brand

From 2010 to 2013, Stinger was “a pretty low-level truck,” showing up at places like county fairs.

“When we built a new Stinger in 2014,” he said, “that’s when Monster Jam knocked on the door and said, ‘Hey, you have a pretty nice truck now. If you want to make these certain changes to it so it’s able to compete with us, we’ll give you work.’ ”

Monster Jam packs arenas with big tires, big jumps, big sound and big pyrotechnics. The tour is part of the Feld Entertainment portfolio, which also includes arena tours like Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Disney on Ice and Marvel Universe Live.

Monster Jam secures about 100 of its own trucks, including Grave Digger, Maximum Destruction and El Toro Loco, and subcontracts other trucks to round out its lineups. Stinger was tapped as a subcontractor at about three or four Monster Jam events, winning a couple.

Monster Jam offered the blue-and-green Stinger more events in 2015 and 2016, the year Rettew was named Monster Jam’s rising star. In 2017, a new Stinger was built.

“We took my old truck and made it ‘Master of Disaster.’ Now we were a two-truck team. That’s the year we probably did 35 events with Monster Jam,” Rettew said. He appeared that year in the World Finals in Las Vegas.

As subcontractors, the Rettews were free to book their own appearances at places like The Buck, where Hoff now welcomed Stinger. On a handful of occasions, they organized shows of their own at various venues.

In the early years, Lindsey focused on being a stay-at-home mom to the couple’s children, Ceejay, Garrett and Allie, now 15, 10 and 8. By 2018, Lindsey was joining her husband at competitions, driving Master of Disaster. Her learning process included listening to her husband’s notes for her on long rides home. They built the Pretty Wicked identity around her as their full-time second truck for Monster Jam, with the signature colors of purple, green and yellow.

A seismic shift

The Rettews joined for a 2020 Monster Jam tour that didn’t include any of that promoter’s in-house names. They had the only elite truck. But a few weeks in, spectators started showing up in medical masks. En route to Tupelo, Mississippi, the couple got a call saying the tour had been halted. They went home.

“We had been pounding the road for 10 years and were finally to the point with Monster Jam that we had a decent nest egg, and we just needed a break,” Zane said.

“So,” Zane said, “when we thought we were canceled for two to three weeks?”

“We were excited,” Lindsey said, nodding. “Spend time with the kids, relax.”

But the tour was eventually called off. By July, Zane said, he was antsy about having gone four months without income.

“I was like, ‘Lindsey, now’s the time we need to just risk doing a couple of these shows,’ ” he said.

Time for a new plan

They rented a facility in Westmoreland County.

“As soon as we announced what we were doing, tickets went through the roof,” he said. “Of course, there was some fear. Are we going to get shut down? Is the health commissioner going to show up?”

The event proceeded with masks and hand-sanitizing stations.

“The show went over so well we added a second, third, fourth,” he said. “We actually branded it the Renegade Monster Truck Tour because we were literally going into a market in the middle of a crisis.”

They pushed into 2021 with another year of Renegade shows in several states — filling those with their own growing fleet of trucks. Zane got a new Stinger each December; the old Stinger would be rehabbed and rebranded. The new trucks were dubbed Stinger Unleashed. The latest of them — finished in January 2021 — cost about $195,000.

No old potato chip dust for this one, the Rettews said. It was hauled on a purpose-built race trailer behind a 2021 Mack Anthem semi. The Rettews had traded Martic Township for a farm in Delaware, as land was affordable, and they could keep their trucks and shop on one property. But they were getting homesick and longing for some work-home separation.

They bought a house to move back to Martic Township last spring. Rettew caught up with Hoff, whom he’d not seen in person for more than a year.

“He said, ‘I know you guys are settling on your new house this week. What are you going to do for a shop?’ ” said Rettew, who explained he’d commute to Delaware until he found commercial property closer to home. “He turned around on his golf cart and said, ‘Your shop would look really gorgeous up there by those trees.’ ”

Rettew didn’t respond at first. Hoff motored away.

“I was like, ‘What is he talking about?’ And Lindsey said, ‘You doofus, I think he’s ready to sell,’” he said. “So I ran over to him, grabbed his golf cart and said, ‘Don’t mess with me. Are you ready to sell?’ And he said, ‘We seriously need to have a talk.’

“Since then, there was not one second of my day that did not push for the end result of what happened.”

Brilliant opportunity

They talked, bit by bit, for months. When numbers were finally spoken, the Rettews realized they were going to have to sell some trucks. But they didn’t want to advertise them, for fear of fueling rumors that they were out of the monster truck business — something that could hinder future endeavors should The Buck deal not work out.

Opportunity came as Zane was making calls in search of junk cars for a Renegade event in Minneapolis. A Minnesota tow truck business owner was looking to buy monster trucks.

“He said, ‘If you know anybody who wants to sell, I have cash in hand.’ What?” Rettew said. “Within a week our trucks started heading out to Minnesota. It was very odd.”

The Rettews have kept only two trucks from their fleet — a Pretty Wicked ride truck and that newest Stinger Unleashed. Son Ceejay has moved out of the mini-monster trucks he had been driving and is now taking the wheel of Stinger Unleashed, including one slated for May 21 at The Buck. Son Garrett is still driving mini-monster trucks. Their little sister is more into the socializing, but she doesn’t mind the merchandise, they said.

“Allie has zero interest in motor sports. And that’s perfectly fine,” said her father. “We won’t force it on her. But what we will force on her is a good work ethic.

“Every time we leveled up, it was time to start making a new goal and plan to get us up the next rung of the ladder,” he said. “It certainly was not without lots of sacrifices from each of us, and our kids, as well as a lot of great sponsors that have contributed along the way and stuck with us.”

Zane said although you couldn’t have paid him to show interest in a business class in high school, his current dual passions are motor sports and business.

“I love challenges and also building,” he said. “And that includes building more than monster trucks.”