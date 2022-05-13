Some baseball games are won and lost in quick, explosive bursts.

The York Revolution broke open their game with the Barnstormers in four key and destructive at-bats and beat Lancaster 8-3 Friday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

It was the Barnstormers’ first loss at home of the year, and first against neighboring rival York.

The Revs trailed 1-0 into the sixth inning, wherein they got a three-run home run from Carlos Franco, a two-run shot by Lenin Rodriguez and a four at-bat stretch of homer, double, double, homer.

“That’s the thing we try to tell the guys all the time,’’ Barnstormers’ manager Ross Peeples said. “You’ve got to be locked in all the time. One pitch can make the difference between a good outing and a decent one, and then it can blow up really quick.’’

The Barnstormers got a first-inning run on singles by Melvin Mercedes and Andretty Cordero.

Mercedes, leading off, got his hit by diving into first base to narrowly beat the throw.

They also had the bases loaded with one out in the second before the offense cooled and stayed that way for a long while.

Starting pitcher Nile Ball retired the first nine of the first 10 Revs he faced. York’s first hit was a shot to left by Troy Stokes, but the Barnstormers gunned him down trying to stretch a single to a double.

Ball walked the next two, bringing to the play Carlos Franco, and his .567 slugging percentage, a lefty hitter vs. righty pitcher matchup with the short right field fence looming.

Ball induced a double-play grounder.

York’s J.C. Encarnacion doubled sharply in the fifth, no damage.

In the sixth, though, Franco came up again with two on and two out. Pitching coach Mark Johnson visited Ball at the mound, and Peeples said after the game he considered pulling his starter for a lefty reliever.

He couldn’t, though, because the pitcher in the game has to face the next hitter after a mound visit.

The first pitch Franco saw appeared to be a fastball down-and-in, a lefty’s power pocket since baseball time began. He did not miss. It was 3-1 York, and the end of Ball’s night.

“He tried to get a little cute,’’ Peeples said.

The Revs kept raking against lefty reliever Tommy Shirley, doubles by Jack Kenley and Encarnacion preceding Lenin Rodriguez’ opposite-field homer to right.

That crooked number came up fast. What remained was largely bookkeeping, although Lancaster did put together a mini-rally in the ninth, featuring Andretty Cordero’s two-run single.

The Barnstormers played for the third straight game without first baseman and cleanup hitter Kelly Dugan, who has been ill. Peeples said Dugan is feeling better and should be able to go Saturday.

The series with York continues at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Cam Gann starting on the mound for Lancaster vs. York’s Eduardo Rivera.