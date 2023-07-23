YORK — The Lancaster Barnstormers’ hot start to the second half of the Atlantic League baseball season veered into a ditch against York this weekend.

The Revolution beat Lancaster 12-7 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep at WellSpan Park.

The teams combined for 32 hits, seven wild pitches, a passed ball and a hit batter in an unsightly game that lasted 3 hours and 12 minutes, suggesting that pro baseball’s pitch clock is not necessarily a panacea.

The Revs scored 31 runs in the series. It only seemed like Troy Stokes Jr., York’s molten-hot slugger, produced most of them.

The Barnstormers scored five on six hits in the first inning, the big blow a three-run home run blistered to right by Shawon Dunston Jr.

Stokes answered with a two-run shot to left in the bottom of the inning. At that point he was 7-for-9 in the series with three homers and 12 RBIs.

York scored again, and loaded the bases for Stokes, in the second, with help from a critical Barnstormers throwing error, one of three on the day. Lancaster starting pitcher Jared Lakind came up with the big strikeout, strike three coming on a check swing-or-not call that appeared obvious, but greatly disturbed Stokes and York manager Rick Forney.

It turned out to not matter much.

The Revs scored four in the fourth and again in the seventh, getting big games from seven- and eight-hole hitters Richard Urena and Alejandro Rivero, who combined for six hits, plus a towering two-run homer to center by No. 9 hitter Ryan January.

Run scoring wasn’t the Barnstormers’ problem on Sunday, in the series or thus far in the second half. They had 16 hits Sunday, three each for Andretty Cordero and Dunston and two by Joseph Carpenter.

Carpenter, who was hitting in the .220s in May, is now at .304. He extended his hitting streak to 14 games, and is 28-for-56 in that stretch. Cordero, probably the offensive MVP of last year’s second-half run to the AL championship, is on a 12-game hit streak, during which he is 22-for-55. Dunston also seems to have found himself after an extended recovery from a hamstring injury, and is 12 for his last 22.

The Barnstormers are hitting .367 as a team in the second half.

York, 46-29 overall, went into July 7 with a one-game lead in the AL’s North Division with one game left in the first half. They Revs were not just one out, but one strike away from clinching the title before a fly ball that found a vacant spot in shallow left, leading to a 7-6 loss to Lexington that gave the title to Long Island via a head-to-head tiebreaker.

With Sunday’s win, the Revs are alone in first place again, at 9-3 for the second half.

The Barnstormers, 34-43 and 9-6, have a day off Monday before beginning a three-game series at High Point, right-hander Nile Ball (5-4) getting the start on the mound.