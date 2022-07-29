Eight-year-old Liliana Sides pretty much summed up Friday night’s relay action at the 2022 Lancaster Summer Swim League championship meet by simply saying, “It’s really fun.”

Even some early rain showers couldn’t turn down that excitement, especially for Sides’ Woodridge team, which opened up a nearly 100-point first-day lead (532) over second-place Skyline, which tallied 444. Meet host Ephrata also is knocking at the door with a total of 366.

And it was Sides and relay teammates Blair Ryan, Sadie Sell and Maddie Shay who got Woodridge off to a fast start, as they won the 8U 100-meter freestyle event, touching the wall with a season-best 1:18.49. That foursome went on to finish their night with a 1:35.83 to win the 200 IM relay.

“I told them the last event that we should swim our heart out,” said Sides, the defending backstroke champion, who swam the anchor leg. “And I told them as the last leg, I would take them home. I love my team.”

Heath Schnipke anchored the boys 11-12 200 free relay (Benjamin Rohrer, Nick Shay, Finn Cummings, Schnipke) to another Woodridge win as he came back to edge Adamstown’s Cole Krenitsky and Skyline’s Koen German at the wall in 2:04.68.

Logan Ruth, Brett Frey, Memphis Russell, and Micah Davis also had quite an evening in the Ephrata pool. They clocked a 1:03.41 to best Landisville in the boys 9-10 100 relay and also won the 100 medley relay by five seconds with a 1:15.42.

Woodridge extended its lead with a win in the boys 13-14 200 relay, one of the tightest races of the evening. In a photo finish with Ephrata, Cornelius Cummings outstretched Dominic Mentzer at the wall. Both swam season bests, with Woodridge clocking a 2:04.93.

Woodridge closed out the meet’s first night with Brady Schwartz, Jeremiah Gocatano, Maietta and Brenden Stuhltrager taking first in the boys 15-18 200 medley relay. Maietta, Aaron Ruth, Gocatano and Stuhltrager took gold in the 200 free relay.

“The 8-under girls was a nice pickup and surprise for us. They swam very well,” Woodridge coach Dave Kauffman said. “We had a lot of good swims, minimized our mistakes, and everyone stepped up and did very well tonight. Tomorrow looks pretty good too. We have a lot of guys in the top six, and if they swim well, we are in a good spot.”

In one of the more exciting races of the evening for the girls — the 13-14 200 free relay — Ephrata’s Allie Ludwig gave the Tidal Waves an early lead.

But despite some solid swims from Cali Burkholder, Maddie Henne, and Addie Zimmerman, Adamstown (Melia Van Zant, Rachel Sobkowiak, Madelyn Klinger and Syndey Streib) touched the wall first in 1:56.04, besting Ephrata’s 1:58.69.

The four would also take home first in the 200 Medley clocking a season-best 2:10.86.

Skyline got wins from its boys 8U 100 free Relay when Finn Reinkin, Reid Kennedy, Ellis Newman and Henry Stamp clocked a 1:18.59. Stamp, Jack Bonner, Dylan Scott and Reinking would go to win the 100 medley relay in 1:34.

Adamstown’s Lux Webber, Shober, Shreya and Natalie Crouse also swam to victory with its 1:18.72 in the girls 9-10 100 medley relay, as did Kyle Gao, Nolan Rudolph Chase Sims, and Krenitsky in the boys 11-12 medley (2:23.54).

Ephrata’s Peter Suhrbier would not be denied a win, as his team — Jack Martin, Leo Tolstoy and Dominic Mentzer — destroyed the competition in the 13-14 200 free relay and set a new team record with its 1:50.32.

Landisville had Lilly Staszak, Mary Paterson, Claire Sahd, and Grace Wagner hand them its first win of the meet as they clocked a season-best 2:05.18 in the girls 11-12 200 free relay. It was three seconds faster than Skyline. They would also take gold in the 11-12 200 medley (2:22.83).

The Dolphins’ 15-18 girls 200 free relay (Lucy Bishop, Cassandra Christoffel, Anna Kroger and Micah Wigglesworth) clocked a season-best to finish in 1:55.91 and win that event.

Conestoga’s 9-10 100 free relay (Addie Gehman, Maddie Figart, Sydney Falduts, Kera Eby) edged out Adamstown’s Shreya Modi, Hanna Shober, Natalie Crouse and Lux Weber at the wall with a 1:08.22 to the Gators’ 1:08.39 for their lone win of the night.