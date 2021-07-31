As the final day of the Lancaster Summer Swim League championships concluded, Woodridge coach Dave Kauffman couldn't help but be emotional.

Every kid from every club had given their all, capping two glorious days of competition at the Ephrata Community Pool.

Of course, Kauffman had even more to be proud of as his Woodridge squad held off a furious charge by Adamstown to win the overall team title.

"They keep coming and coming," Kauffman said of Adamstown’s swimmers. "It was a heck of a meet. It goes from the beginning of the season until now, the confidence has grown at each meet. We knew what the challenge was for this meet and they were up to the challenge and swam out of the water.

"It was great swims, a great team effort and I can't say enough about the team and what they did this weekend."

After being second behind Skyline in Friday's relay competitions, Woodridge won five individual races, with 16 top-three finishes to capture the overall team honors with 815.5 points.

"It might have been some kind of motivation," Kauffman said. "You could see today once breast and fly hit, they knew it was going to be tight, so I think they knuckled down and swam very well. Maybe being behind is a good thing to be."

Kauffman credited team leaders like Brady Schwartz, Ryan Maietta, Melanie Hahn and Izzy Miller with setting examples and leading the younger swimmers.

"They are someone for the little guys to look up to," he added. "The coaches did a great job this year. It was spectacular with how they worked these kids into a formidable team."

Adamstown coach Kim Evans knew her team was really strong. In fact, the Gators placed first in Saturday's individual team standings and were second overall, only 15.5 points behind at 800 even.

Despite her team cutting into the Woodridge lead as the day went on, Evans wasn't counting points.

"I don't really keep track of scores," she said. "I always say if you go out and swim your fastest, the scores will take care of themselves and they did. It was great to be back after missing last year."

The Gators had plenty of individual success, winning seven events and posting 13 top three finishes on Saturday, including Madelyn Klinger, who broke two league records.

Klinger set a new mark in the girls 11-12 50-meter backstroke in 32.35 and later did the same in the 50 butterfly with her 29.63 swim. She also won the 50 freestyle.

Host Ephrata was solid again, racing to a third-place overall with 732 points. The Tidal Waves won three races and most notably swept the top three spots in the girls 13-14 butterfly, with Ava Knopsnyder leading the way. Knopsnyder also won the 50 free.

Skyline, which led in points after Friday's relays, placed fourth in the team standings.

Overlook had a huge day winning five individual events to go along with five seconds and four thirds. The Dolphins finished fifth overall. Sora Anderson tied with teammate Kaitlyn Morgan for first in the 10-and-under 25 free, plus won the 25 butterfly.

Other double winners

Aidan Adair won two events in 8-under girls for Manheim, the 25 free and 25 breaststroke. Hempfield's Jackson Shirey won both the boys 11-12 50 free and butterfly. Kaden Fatta of Mountville took home first in the boys 13-14 50 breaststroke and butterfly.

Leading by example

During the cool early morning, Conestoga Country Club's Jack Garvey was not only getting himself warmed up, but was helping his teammates — some as young as 6 — get ready for action on Saturday.

After swimming for the Millersville Club since the second grade, Garvey, who will be a dual-enrollment senior at Penn Manor and at Stevens Tech this school year, was ready for the challenge of being a leader for the first-year program at Conestoga.

"We are a super new team and I am loving every second of it," he said. "I decided to coach and swim at the same time and when you have a small team, it's very easy to manage.

"I've been a part of this for the majority of my life. I believe that summer swimming is an advertisement for swimming. It's supposed to get kids wrapped into swimming and loving it and this meet is a great representation of that."

L-L champ goes outdoors

Rising Solanco junior Addie Scott, who in February won two Lancaster-Lebanon League titles as an independent, won the girls 15-and-over 50 freestyle and was second in the backstroke.

Scott enjoys all the aspects of summer swimming and expects to improve as a result.

"This is more chill. The environment and being outdoors is so much fun," she said. "It's good to have people pushing me and up with me. It's great to get first and place in the top three, but at the end of the day it's my times that matter to get me places."

Youth movement

With athletes starting at age groups of 8-and-under, the Lancaster Swim League brings plenty of fun and competition for everyone.

Rising seventh graders Geno Falduts of Conestoga Valley Swim Club and Adora Emuwa of Overlook were ready for the championships.

Emuwa won the girls 11-12 50 breaststroke and Falduts did the same in the boys 11-12 breast.

"It's really fun. I love swimming with all my friends, and when you are not swimming you get to say hi to everyone," Falduts, who will be at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, said of the championships. "I love to watch myself advance every time I swim and get faster."

"I've been with Overlook since I was 6. We moved to Pennsylvania at 6 and that's when my parents thought it was a good idea to be on the swim team," said Emuwa, a Manheim Township Middle School student.

"My favorite part of swimming is doing the strokes and competing against other teams. I think it is more fun. You are trying to compete against them, but you also know people here and you get to congratulate each other and push each other on."