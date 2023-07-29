Although there was a nice breeze at the Manheim Competition Pool, another sweltering day greeted swimmers for Saturday’s action at the 2023 Lancaster Summer Swim League Championships.

Parents and fans not watching races huddled in chairs under tall trees in the shade.

As for the swimmers under cover of team tents, despite being up at the break of dawn after Friday night’s weather-related postponement, the heat didn’t seem to bother them. For them it was a fun-filled atmosphere.

Some listened to music. Others joked with teammates or friends from other teams, and some were seen dancing and singing to the music blaring over the Manheim pool speakers.

The dancing at day’s end, though, was reserved for Woodridge and a 14-year-old from Hempfield named Jackson E. Shirey, who was golden in all three of his races, the 13-14 50-meter freestyle (25.57 seconds), 50 butterfly (27.80) and the 50 backstroke (29.97).

Woodridge took a 124-point lead over surprise Landisville in the morning after winning seven relays and never looked back. When the final result was announced, the kids from Lititz pulled off something even Tom Brady couldn’t master, a three-peat as champions with 929 points.

“It is nice to repeat and see the team success each year,” Woodridge coach Dave Kauffman said. “We had a lot of success today. We got a lot of good swims with the relays and had some phenomenal time drops today. We certainly have the personnel to do this, and we are going to keep going up the line. Hopefully, they stick with it and continue to do it here at Woodridge.”

Making the championship more impressive was it truly was a team effort, with Woodridge’s depth being key.

Just four Woodridge swimmers would go to the top of the podium during the championships; Micah Davies (11-12 boys 50 back, 33.43), Camryn Schwartz (15-18 girls 50 breaststroke, 34.32), Malone Scott (8U girls 25 fly, 22.21) and Brenden Stuhltrager in the 15-18 boys 50 fly (26.00) to close the meet out.

“It was definitely a team effort today,” Kauffman said. “No one outshone anyone else. It was pretty even across the board. We were even with everyone’s performance. It was a great team effort, with this all being one day. I can’t say enough about this team today and how well they performed this year.”

Adamstown racked up 773.5 points for second, while Landisville, with a strong effort, landed the third slot, tallying 593.5, just ahead of Ephrata, which had 583. Skyline was fifth with 541 points.

The 8U girls 100 relay team of Leza Tice, Indy Jo Russell, Alivia Esperance, and Malone Scott got things rolling for Woodridge as they beat Adamstown by three seconds (1:16.51) and later doubled up with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:31.36).

But it was the 15-18 boys 200 free relay packing the stands with some of the loudest cheers of the morning.

Woodridge’s Ryan Maietta, Cornelius Cummings, Jeremiah Gocotano and Stuhltrager were on a mission. The past two weekends they had beaten Ephrata’s Ethan Lloyd, Peter Suhrbier, Chad Jones, and Joey Myer, both times by close margins, but had the second seed.

Lloyd and Gocotano were neck and neck after the first leg, but in the end, Stuhltrager’s reach for the wall helped Woodridge eke out the win with a season-best 1:39.73 to Ephrata’s 1:40.15.

“Ephrata is very good competition. We are all friends and knew going in it would be close,” Gocotano said. “We needed the points and managed to win it.”

The same two squads also tangled in the last relay race of the morning, the 200 medley. It also was close. This time Myer touched the wall first with a 1:50.29 for Ephrata.

Colton Houck provided some more excitement in the morning session during the 200 medley relay when he brought his Mount Joy 13-14 boys team (Benji Myers, Benjamin Herres, Max Nguyen, Houck) back from a large deficit to a 100-tenths of a second upset win — in 2:03.60 — over top seed Adamstown.

Overlook’s 11-12 girls 200 free relay of Isabella Del Castillo, Zoe Thurmond, Sora Anderson and Kaitlyn Morgan picked up one of the more dominant wins of the day, as they destroyed the competition by nearly seven seconds with a 2:06.08. The four were even better in the 200 medley, as their 2:22.12 bested rival Skyline by 11 seconds.

“It was fun and a pretty good day,” Del Castillo said. “In the relay, I went first, and it was good, as I got to watch the progression of the relay.”

Morgan, 11, would then shine in individual events as she was one of just eight individuals to bring home double wins, grabbing hers in the 50 free (29.71) and 50 back (34.20) where she just edged Del Castillo.

“The relays were pretty nerve-wracking because I was last and don’t like doing that,” Morgan said. “But the girls are really talented, and whenever I need them, they are there for me. I was tired and went into both races seeded first. I didn’t get best times, but they were pretty good, as I got first in both.”

Ephrata’s Myer got his first of two in the 15-18 50 free, where he out-touched New Holland’s Connor Ludwig with a 24.56. In another exciting race, he went neck-and-neck with Woodridge’s Gocotano in the 50 breast, edging him at the finish with a 30.44. Overall, Myer left Manheim with three gold medals and a silver.

“The last race with Jerry was intense,” Myer said. “He is going to be my main competitor for the next couple of years. I added (time) in everything, but it was fun.”

The other six swimmers doubling up on gold in Manheim were Annie Gao — a PIAA medalist last spring for Schuylkill Valley — who swims at Adamstown; Meera Steffy from Lancaster Country Club; Conrad Jackson of Bent Creek; Landisville’s Anderson Barry, who won the 11-12 boys 50 free (29.46) and 50 fly (31.96); and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Lila Villbrandt, who won the 9-10 girls 25 back (18.32) and 25 free (15.79).

And Overlook’s Adora Emuwa joined teammate Morgan taking two when she scored wins in the 13-14 girls 50 free (28.76) and the 50 breast (36.18).

It was bittersweeet for Gao, who had one of the most prolific days at the championships, especially her final race. There not only did she beat her sister Emily in the 15-18 girls 50 fly (29.55), but it would be the last time the two standouts would hit the pool competitively together. Gao also beat Overlook’s Tenra Adams for her first win of the meet, the 50 free (27.10).

Earlier in the meet, both swam on the 200 free and medley relays (Annie Gao, Elle Fisher, Emily Gao and Rachel Sobkowiak) that also were victorious, in 1:53.99 and 2:03.50, respectively.

“It was our last race with the summer season before she goes off for her college, so the stakes were high,” Annie Gao said with tears in her eyes. “Our relays really set the tone early, and it feels great.”

The 7-year-old standout Steffy won the 8U girls 25 free with a season-best 17.66 out of heat two to edge Woodridge’s top-seeded Scott (17.74), who swam in the top heat. She concluded her afternoon winning the 25 back, clocking a 22.55.

Conrad Jackson garnered titles in the 9-10 boys 25 fly (17.33) and the 25 back (18.47).