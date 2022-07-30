Unlike Friday, when rain fell, the second day of the Lancaster Summer Swim League Championships in Ephrata had a festive feel.

Music blared from speakers during warmups and in the staging area. The grill had toasted cheeseburgers being flipped, the sun was shining, and a snow cone truck was dishing out helpings of the icy treat.

When swimmers took to the blocks, it was all business, but after the final results were announced came the pool party, with dancing and a lot of jumping and shouting.

Most of it from swimmers of Woodridge.

That’s because Woodridge defended its team title by piling on the points, finishing with a two-day total of 968.5.

Adamstown, Skyline and Ephrata all fought for second, with the Gators (683.5) ultimately squeaking by Skyline (675) as the Tidal Waves brought home fourth place (645).

“It was a nice meet. Everyone swam well; our seeds had some time drops, so I’m super pleased,” Woodridge coach Dave Kauffman said. “It was a nice team effort from the beginning to the end. We have a lot of top talent and go four or five deep in each age group, which helps in meets like this, and they always get up for big meets like this. Last year was a surprise, this year wasn’t as big of a surprise, but it’s impressive. We are going to keep plugging away and see what we can do next year. I’m excited about it.”

Camryn Schwartz perhaps had the biggest smile afterward for Woodridge, with good reason. The 14-year-old set a new league and pool record in the 50-meter breaststroke with her time of 33.3 seconds. She also touched the wall first in the 50-meter fly, clocking a 30.69.

“Allie Ludwig, Allie Zimmerman (Ephrata), and Mia Parry (New Holland) in the breaststroke pushed me to my limits, and it really paid off,” Schwartz said. “Hopefully, this is one that lasts. I don’t break records too often, and it’s fun to do that. This is special.”

After playing a huge role on Warwick’s PIAA championship baseball team in June, Brenden Stuhtrager’s last dive into the pool this summer produced another gold. His time in the 15-18 50-meter fly also broke a 27-year-old pool record. He clocked a 26.23 to edge teammate Ryan Maietta, who touched the wall in 26.26.

The 17-year-old also won the 50 free, edging Ephrata’s Joey Myer (25.22) with a 24.71.

Brody Rebar was the next Woodridge swimmer to set a new pool record, this time in the boys 13-14 50 back, in which he clocked a 29.52. Micah Davis brought another two wins home with a season-best 18.87 in the boys 9-10 25-meter breast, and also just missed a pool record in the 25-meter fly when he touched the wall in 15.66. Heath Schnipke was also golden, taking the 11-12 50 fly crown in 31.75.

For being a rebuilding year, Adamstown had a great day in the water, with Annie Gao leading the way. The 15-year-old PIAA bronze medalist in the 100-yard breast for Schuylkill Valley last spring set a new pool record in the 50-meter back (30.11) and scored wins in the 50 breast (34.76) and the 50-meter fly, in which she touched just ahead of her sister Emily with a 29.60.

“I’m happy with that race and the results overall,” Annie Gao said. “I saw the record when I looked at the heat sheet and knew I was close, so it was exciting to get it. It means a lot.”

Emily Gao won the 15-18 50-meter free (27.48), while Kyle Gao doubled it up in the boys 11-12 50 back (32.80) and the 50 breast (36.12). Also earning gold for Adamstown was Shreya Modi in the 9-10 girls 25 fly (16.46)

Skyline got a boost from 12-year-old Delaney Conners, who swims year-round and next week will be on her way to Eastern Zones in Ithaca, New York, swimming against the best from 15 other states. Conners took home first in the girls 11-12 50-meter back (34.79) and the 11-12 50 free, clocking 29.59.

“I just tried my best to race really hard,” Conners said. “I really like summer swim because you get to be around your friends.”

Ethan Shonk, a four-time state PIAA medalist, including a bronze last season in the 100-meter back for Donegal, swam for Ephrata this summer. He was the lone Tidal Wave winner on the day. But he did so in fine fashion, setting a new pool record with his 27.52 in the 15-18 50 back, besting Overlook’s Brian Nguyen by nearly two seconds.

Hempfield’s Tallulah Shaub was one of just three swimmers to take home three gold medals in the meet. Her first came in the 8U 25-meter backstroke, when she outreached Millersville’s Iylan Gustafson for a 21.62. She would also touch the wall first in the 25-meter breaststroke (23.68) and earn her third gold of the day in the 25-meter fly with a season-best 20.06.

Bent Creek’s Conrad Jackson was the first to triple gold. The 8-year-old bested Skyline’s Henry Stamp in the 8U 25-meter back (20.21) and would out-touch Stamp in the 25 free with a 16.59. Jackson would take home his third gold of the meet in the 25-meter fly (17.81).

Taking home two gold medals each were Mountville’s Colton Appleby (17.89) in the boys 9-10 25-meter back and 15.13 in the 25 free, and Overlook’s Kaitlyn Morgan with her 17.58 in the 9-10 girls 25-meter back and 14.38 in the 25-meter free. New Holland’s Mia Parry also was a double winner, taking the 13-14 girls 50-meter back in (32.59) and the 50 free with her 28.69.

“I gained a little bit in my events and got to swim against a girl from my club team,” Parry said. “So it was fun, and I got to push myself.”

Other swimmers to leave Ephrata with a gold included: Landisville’s Lilly Stasek (11-12 girls 50 breast, 40.42 and Grace Wagner (11-12 girls 50 fly, 33.96); Overlook’s Kent Sarsuelo (13-14 boys 50 breast, season-best 33.27); Mount Joy’s Jack Mayhue (8U boys 25 breast, 25.12); Conestoga Valley’s Sydney Falduts (9-10 girls 25 breast, besting her seed time with a 21.12); Bent Creek’s Mia Moriarty (8U girls 25 free, 18.20); and Mountville’s Kaden Fatta (15-18 boys breast, 31.08).