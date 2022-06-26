When it comes to equality between boys and girls sports at the high school level, the Lancaster-Lebanon League has always aimed to be out front and ahead of the curve.

“It’s a tribute to our league that we continually try and advance this,” L-L League Executive Director Ron Kennedy said. “It’s always a point of emphasis here. Yes, it would be nice to see more female representation in the athletic director ranks, and in the officials ranks, and in the coaching ranks, and I’m not sure how we do that. But we have these conversations almost daily. That’s how important it is.”

There is a lack of female athletic directors in school offices, and a lack of female officials and female coaches on the sidelines. League officials have no control over who gains school board approval for those jobs, or how many women apply for coaching and officiating jobs. But they’ll continue to advocate for more women in those positions, Kennedy said, pointing out that’s a top priority in the L-L League home office.

“We absolutely think about those things as a league,” Kennedy said. “It’s always an ongoing topic of conversation. I would say everybody in the league is on the same page when we talk about advancing Title IX in every aspect. In the athlete piece. In the officials piece. In the AD piece. In the principal piece. Across the board, we need more representation.”

Take a look at area girls basketball circles, for example.

This past season, there were just two female varsity girls basketball referees. And at the end of the school year, after another round of coaching resignations and turnover, there were only three female head girls hoops coaches in the league.

“I always hope there will be more women involved, especially on the girls basketball side of things,” Lebanon girls basketball coach Jaime Walborn said. “It’s important that these young girls have women to emulate and to look up to.”

L-L girls basketball recently lost several female coaches, including Elco’s Ashli Shay and Penn Manor’s Megan Collins. The league lost longtime Lebanon Catholic skipper Patti Hower three years ago when the school shut down and the program ended.

“I think it’s great to see females in the position of leadership, especially in female sports,” Hempfield girls basketball coach Kendra Merrifield said. “However, the bigger importance is that it’s the right type of leader and person in the job, both in experience and personality. The role of a coach today is one of the most important roles someone can play in student-athlete’s lives. To see more females on the sidelines would be great for all athletics.”

Showcasing girls sports

Kennedy, who expressed surprise at the lack of female representation in girls’ basketball coaching, pointed to Title IX success stories in the L-L League. The L-L — which was formed in 1972 — has added multiple opportunities for girls in sports, like lacrosse, soccer, swimming, field hockey, golf and bowling, to name a few.

Athletes have thrived in those events over the years, and the L-L League has become a hotbed in girls sports like field hockey and lacrosse and has produced champions around the district and the state in all girls sports over the years.

“We’re always flip-flopping starting times so the boys aren’t always getting the headline starting times,” Kennedy said. “We’re really cognizant of what we’re doing there, and we’re always trying to advance the girls sports in the league. We think it’s really important, and we’re trying to showcase it. And I think we’ve done a really good job with that.”

Like in spring sports, for instance. When the L-L League baseball championship venue switched to the 7,500-seat Clipper Magazine Stadium in downtown Lancaster, league officials immediately set their sights on finding a top-notch facility to house the softball finals.

“When we put baseball at the Clip,” Kennedy said, “we didn’t want to shortchange the girls. Now we play the softball championship at Millersville University, which is one of the best venues around. We’re very aware of those kinds of things. We want to play both boys and girls games in prime-time spots.”

The L-L League will continue to advocate for prime-time slots for all of its athletes, especially on the girls side. That’s a must, Kennedy insisted.

“Title IX has been something folks in every high school have become more keenly aware of,” he said. “When I first started my career as an AD (at Donegal) I’m not so sure that was something that was in the forefront, even in like 1996, when I started. This is critically important, and while I think we’ve definitely made some nice strides, we still have a ways to go.”

Onward and upward, Lebanon’s Walborn hopes, as she shares her hoops knowledge with her girls squad at Lebanon.

“I’m definitely proud to be a role model for our girls,” the Cedars skipper said. “It’s important that we do this for the girls who are playing for us. You want them to have a positive female role model outside of their home. They need a positive female role model to help guide them moving forward.”