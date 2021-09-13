There was plenty of Lancaster County flavor on show in Sacramento, California, over the two-day weekend American Flat Track races at the Sacramento Mile. Four riders with Lancaster County ties competed in a combined six races over two days. Those riders combined for four wins, and six top-three finishes. A recap is below.

Production Twins: In the Production Twins class, Willow Street resident Cory Texter (No. 65 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) won both races Saturday and Sunday. With one race to go, Texter clinched the 2021 American Flat Track Production Twins championship for the season. It's the second time in three years Texter is the Production Twins champ, after first winning it all in 2019.

SuperTwins: In the SuperTwins class, Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) won both main events Saturday and Sunday. He's now won seven races on the season, including four in a row, and five of the last six. He's currently the leader on the season points standings in the SuperTwins class, with one race to go on the 2021 calendar - Oct. 8 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Singles: In the Singles class, Lancaster native Shayna Texter-Bauman (No. 52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) placed second in Saturday's race and third in Sunday's race. Meanwhile, Garden Spot alum Damon Ream placed 16th out of 17 riders in Saturday's race and 11th out of 17 riders in Sunday's race. This is Ream's first season competing in American Flat Track. The season points standings for the Singles class has not yet been updated on the American Flat Track website.