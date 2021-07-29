Here is your sneak peek at this year's football lineups from the L-L League.

Throughout the day, sports reporter John Walk, Jeff Reinhart, Brian Markley and Mike Gross will talk to players and coaches from four section of the league.

The media day is being hosted by Enck's Catering, Manheim.

Follow LancasterOnline and LNP for coverage of the event and this year's football season.

Heat acclimatization practices begin Aug. 9, and regular practice follows the week after that. Also, the LNP High School preview tab will be available Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The regular L-L League season begins Aug. 27.

Watch below: