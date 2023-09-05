Mike Adams hit Joe DeCarlo with a pitch to force home the winning run Monday afternoon as host Long Island edged Lancaster 12-11 in the finale of a four-game Atlantic League weekend series.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Alejandro de Aza singled into right field off Adams (3-5), then Carlos Castro lined a base hit into left. Brantley Bell walked to load the bases, and Adams hit DeCarlo on a 2-2 offering to force home DeAza with the winner.

Bell had staked Long Island to an 11-7 lead, driving in seven runs between the fourth and fifth innings on a grand slam and three-run double.

The Stormers’ Yeison Coca belted a homer to center in the sixth to narrow the gap, and Andretty Cordero picked up his second RBI of the game in the eighth inning to make it 11-9.

Jose Jose (6-2) entered in the ninth inning to earn his third save of the weekend, but the Barnstormers were able to reach him for two runs. Chad Sedio , pinch-hitting for Ofreidy Gomez , looped a one-out single into left center. Jack Conley smashed a base hit into left, sending Sedio to third, and Shawon Dunston Jr. singled to left — Lancaster’s 19th hit of the game — to make it 11-10.

Melvin Mercedes stroked a grounder to short, Ruben Tejada got a delayed force at second, and Scott Kelly made a wild throw to first that allowed Conley to score the tying run.

De Aza had four hits, and Castro added three of Long Island’s total of 15. Four Barnstormers — Mercedes, Cordero, Wilson Garcia and Dunston — had three apiece.

The Barnstormers will open a three-game series against Staten Island Tuesday night. Dominic DiSabatino (3-8) will start for Lancaster against left-hander Jesse Remington (6-5).