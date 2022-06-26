From the time the landmark Title IX legislation promoting gender equality in athletes was just gaining traction, through its infancy and on to today, female athletes in the Lancaster County area have seen their opportunities for visibility and success multiply.

In 1972, girls and women frequently sought competition in the likes of basketball, field hockey, tennis, track and golf. Fifty years later, the menu has expanded to pursuits like volleyball, lacrosse, wrestling, boxing, archery and more.

Here is just a small selection, in no particular order, of local women athletes who have gained notoriety through their feats in their respective sports.

Mimi Senkowski Griffin

Inducted to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014, Griffin was ESPN’s top women’s basketball analyst from 1983-99 and worked for CBS from 1985-91. In 1990, she became the first female color analyst on a men’s NCAA tournament game.

But before all that, Griffin scored 1,168 points in her Lancaster Catholic scholastic basketball career. As a senior, on March 23, 1974, she helped the “Crusaderettes,” as the team was then known, win the program’s first state championship in a 75-32 shellacking of Baldwin.

Former Intelligencer Journal sports writer Mac Rutherford once noted of Griffin: “She looked like the meekest, mildest girl; but when she stepped on that court, she was mean.”

Griffin played her freshman year of college ball at Delaware before spending her final three seasons at Pittsburgh.

Nancy Stevens

Stevens played field hockey at Manheim Central, graduating in 1972, just before Title IX became law, and then moved on to a championship-playing career at West Chester University. She coached field hockey and lacrosse at Penn State, Franklin & Marshall and Northwestern.

“Coaching two sports was how it worked then, especially for women,’’ she told LNP | LancasterOnline last year.

Then, for 20 years, she coached field hockey only at Connecticut, stepping down as head coach in 2019 after a Hall of Fame career that ended with a career mark of 700-189-24 and a spot as the winningest NCAA Division I coach in history — a mark that’s since been surpassed by North Carolina coach Karen Shelton (714 wins).

Stevens’ Huskies won three national championships, made the NCAA Tournament 24 times, reaching the quarterfinals 18 times (including, in one stretch, 10 years in a row), and the Final Four 10 times.

Her teams won 19 Big East tournaments and 19 Big East regular season titles. She coached 50 first-team All-Americans and 11 members of the U.S. national team.

Marjorie Rhoads Droege

In the 1990s, Droege became a household name — Marjie — in Columbia and beyond. Today, her No. 33 basketball jersey is hanging from the rafters in the Crimson Tide’s Elmer Kreiser Gym.

She never sought the spotlight, staying humble through a career that saw her finish with a whopping 2,573 points and the top spot on the all-time L-L girls basketball scoring list.

Droege counted among her accomplishments three District Three championships, multiple Athlete of the Year awards and all-state nods. She kept herself immersed in nonhardwood activities, too, playing tennis, serving as secretary of the student council and honor society, and as senior class treasurer. She was a member of the Varsity “C” Club and Class of 1997 salutatorian.

Through it all, Droege, who was inducted into the Columbia Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008, was low-key about her success, preferring to share the spotlight with her team.

“For me, it’s all about my teammates,” she told the Intelligencer Journal in 1997 after being named Female Athlete of the Year. “They made my senior year that much more special. That’s the toughest part for me right now; not being around all my teammates. We had so much fun this year. They were the greatest.”

Kim Glass

A Conestoga Valley grad, Glass was part of the U.S. women’s volleyball team that earned a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

She played collegiate volleyball at the University of Arizona, where she was National Freshman of the Year in 2002, a three-time All-American outside hitter, and was named All-Pac-10 four times, according to the University of Arizona website. She was also on the conference All-Academic team in 2003 and 2004.

Her 2,151 career kills in first for the Wildcats and third for the PAC 12. She also holds the Wildcat record with 162 aces.

In 2005 she led the conference in kills (625), attacks (1,508), kills average (5.48), points (727.5) and points per game (6.38).

In addition to volleyball, Glass is a personal trainer, coach, motivational speaker and model, including posing for Sports Illustrated’s Swim Suit issue.

Jill Witmer Funk

With the U.S. National Field Hockey Team for nearly seven years, Funk joined the squad in 2013 and retired to spend more time with her family in January 2020 after racking up 148 appearances.

Funk won gold medals with the national team at the 2013 World League Round 2, 2014 Champions Challenge, 2015 Pan American Games and the 2017 World League Semifinals, where she was named the tournament’s Top Goal Scorer after tallying five goals. She also won bronze at the 2016 Champions Trophy and the 2017 Pan American Cup. She was also a member of the U.S. team that played at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Funk played scholastic hockey for Penn Manor and helped the Comets win their first state title in 2008, scoring the game-winning goal on a penalty stroke. She was a two-time first team high school All-American.

The forward played her college hockey at the University of Maryland, and was part of national title teams in 2010 and 2011, her freshman and sophomore seasons.

She was named Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year in 2010 and ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Tournament MVP, as well as a finalist for the Honda Award in 2013.

Casey Kaufhold

The newest member of this crew of notable female athletes, Kaufhold, a recent Conestoga Valley graduate, started making headlines from an early age as an archer.

And last August, at the age of just 17, she became Lancaster County’s latest Olympian.

Amid unfavorable conditions of gusty winds, Kaufhold finished a very respectable 17th in the Women’s Individual Archery competition in Tokyo. After first topping Spanish archer Ines de Velasco 7-3, Kaufhold was taken down by Japanese archer Ren Hayakawa in the second round, 6-2.

“I am a little disappointed that I didn’t come home with a medal,” Kaufhold told LNP | LancasterOnline at the time, “but I know that I’ll use it as motivation for next time and I won’t look at it as a bad experience.”

In fact, that outlook bore fruit at one of her next outings. At the end of last September, Kaufhold won the silver medal at the World Archery Championships, the first for an American woman in 33 years. She finished as runner-up in the women’s recurve finals to Korea’s Jang Minhee after she upset Korea’s An San, the Olympic gold medalist, in the semifinals.