If you’ve ever entered or exited the city of Lancaster by way of Willow Street Pike, chances are you’ve spotted a group of dedicated folks on sports courts located along the road.

Walk through Buchmiller Park and you will hear the distinctive “doink” of a ball hitting a paddle.

Follow that noise and you will discover a tight-knit community of pickleballers. Packed courts with friendly competition accompanied by lawn chairs with chatter and laughter.

This is D.F. Buchmiller County Park’s pickleball community.

“It’s as much a social thing for me as it is playing,” Manheim Township native Mark Lahn said. “To come here and get out of the house every day, meet people, talk to people.”

Pickleball may be the most popular sport in Lancaster County you have yet to hear of. If you are not familiar with it, pickleball is a hybrid of tennis and table tennis. The court is smaller than a standard tennis court and is less physically demanding. This makes it more accessible to a larger variety of people and age groups.

When Buchmiller Park’s old tennis courts were being used constantly by the pickleball players, it was decided to replace some of them with four dedicated pickleball courts.

Now, the park has become home to a group of 50 to 80 pickleball players, and many of them can be seen playing every day. They communicate with one another about topics such as court condition via an app called Team Reach.

There is a strong sense of community revolving around the pickleball courts at Buchmiller Park.

People come from different parts of the county to play and socialize with the friends they have made along the way.

John Fellenbaum of Lancaster, for example, is under a surgeon’s care for a hernia. While he cannot be on the court, he says, he still stops by the park to socialize with the friends he has made.

And Lahn lost his wife, Pat, this past March. Playing pickleball at Buchmiller, he says, has helped him tremendously.

“These people were very supportive,” he noted.

Buchmiller Park is one of the pickleball hotspots in the area, but there are numerous courts indoor and outdoor around Lancaster County. With the sport growing in popularity, there have been pushes for even more local courts.

“In Manheim Township, there’s a big drive on trying to get a pickleball only venue,” Lahn said.

Many players frequent the park anywhere from one, three or even five days a week. The most consistent players also tend to be the most competitive.

“I come here to get my skill up,” one said.

That skill level is high with many players, but the group is welcoming of each and every new person who picks up a paddle. This is a group that’s always looking to grow.

“They’re a very, very inclusive group of people,” Lahn said.

David Byers, a regular at Buchmiller Park, loves the social aspect of the venue.

“I am a social animal,” said Byers, who took the time to play with a visiting reporter. “I love to joke and play, and this is a great way to do it.”

And yes, this reporter lost his debut match, but Byers helped him understand the game. Afterward, Byers also sent along eight pages of pickleball strategy ... for next time.

The Buchmiller pickleballers are serious about their craft. Explained to me was the difference in paddles, balls and techniques. They also care deeply about their friends that they made on the court, and these are friendships that stand away from pickleball.