In the first at-bat of the first exhibition game of 2022 for the Barnstormers, Melvin Mercedes, all five-foot six of him, drove a home run into the right-field seats at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Mercedes also made a run-saving defensive play, played second base and shortstop, scored three runs and drove in two.

Just one game, and not even a real game, in April. No real value, but maybe some small symbolism: Mercedes is all the way back from a wrist injury that ended his 2021 season.

“Everything’s good,’’ he said after a spring training workout Tuesday. “I’m ready to roll, ready to play some ball.’’

“I’m so happy he’s back,’’ manager Ross Peeples. “When he got hurt last year, it really hurt us.’’

Mercedes was hitting .380 with a .504 on-base percentage in July when he broke the hamate bone in his wrist. At that point, the Barnstormers were scoring but also allowing runs at an historic pace.

In the second half of the Atlantic League season, the bats cooled off, but the pitching got better. For a while, Lancaster was in the AL’s North Division second-half pennant race before finishing the second half 26-33, for an overall record of 56-63.

“We missed Melvin’s energy,’’ Peeples said. “He lights up a room.’’

Since 2018, Mercedes has played 222 games, here and in the Dominican Winter Leagues. He’s been as high as Class AAA in the Oakland A’s organization, but that was five years ago, and he’s 30 now.

He’s nowhere near done with baseball.

“Last year, if I wouldn’t have gotten hurt, was going to be my best year,’’ he said. “I still love the game. I’m going to go hard until I have to stop.’’

The roster appears to have a decent mix of returners and newcomers, power and speed, righties and lefties, multi-position guys and specialists.

Kelly Dugan is back after a superb 2021 in which he hit .326 with a .968 OPS and scored 103 runs in 104 games, mostly at first base.

There are only three outfielders - athletic returners LeDarious Clark and Devon Torrence and a potential power bat in ex-big leaguer Mark Zagunis - on the roster. Peeples said Dugan is one of a several Barnstormers listed as infielders who could move to the outfield.

Dugan moving out could free up first base for another power bat, Colton Shaver, who’s one of two catchers on the roster, with returner Anthony Peroni.

“I think we’ve got a good group of guys,’’ Peeples said. “Whether it’s the lefty/righty matchups, the speed to power, … I think we’re sitting good there.

“The key is going to be the starting pitchers.’’

And there it is. At this point a year ago, Peeples believed he had put together the best starting rotation of his five years as manager. It was gutted by signing to affiliated minor-league contracts before the season started.

There were 17 pitchers on the roster as of Tuesday. Ten of them spent all or part of last season here.

The 2021 numbers are mostly unsightly, although only two AL pitchers had more than Dominic DiSabatino’s 11 wins. Reliever Scott Shuman had a 1.49 ERA in 48 innings.

One intriguing name among the new pitchers is Mark Rzepczynski, who threw 434 major-league innings over 10 seasons with seven teams from 2009-18. Rzepczynski is 36, but he had some solid big-league numbers - 409 strikeouts, and a 3.89 career ERA.

Enter Mark Johnson, the Barnstormers’ first full-time pitching coach since 2017, who pitched briefly in the big leagues before embarking on a long career in coaching most in the Detroit Tigers’ organization, which cut him loose as part of an organizational shakeup over the winter.

“It’s baseball; they all have issues,’’ Johnson said Tuesday. “Ross and I, having a pitching background, we’re seen a lot.

“Give up back-to-back-to-back home runs? Yeah, I’ve done that. A lot of it is having a conversation about how to handle it and keep going out there the next day.’’

The season begins Thursday in Gastonia, N.C. The home opener is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.