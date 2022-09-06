Jake Sitler laid bedridden inside his Marietta home for about an entire month near the end of summer 2018. Rest was the prescription after Sitler, on a bicycle in Dauphin County, was hit by a car.

“I had a burst L-2 vertebrae,” Sitler recalled. “Usually you get paralysis if it bursts into your spinal column. Thankfully, I had the complete opposite. It burst outward from my spinal column.”

A professional cyclist for most of his adult life, Sitler questioned whether he should return to road racing after he recovered. Especially with his wife, Jaime, pregnant with their first child.

“Mentally I could not get myself to race,” he said. “and risk crashing or getting hit by a car again.”

Sitler eventually decided to get off the road and onto a mountain bike. Four years later, Team USA recently selected Sitler, 33, to compete in the UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships, a two-day event in Denmark scheduled for Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Sitler said. “I do feel proud of myself because I was able to come back through what I came back through and keep my head up to eventually have this opportunity.”

Sitler and his wife are owners of Endo Cafe, a location on North Prince Street in Lancaster city they opened nearly two years ago. Sitler splits his time between the cafe, being a father and husband, and training on a bike up to 18 hours a week.

Before we move forward, it should be noted there are two disciplines in mountain biking: Olympic and marathon.

“Olympic is usually a 3,000 meter, or two-mile track, with multiple laps and undulating elevation, lasts about 90 minutes,” Sitler said. “Then there’s marathon. That’s about four hours long, and the course is about 20 kilometers to 40 kilometers (12 to 24 miles) long and you do multiple laps. That is going to play more to an older style of rider, who has more of my background of being accustomed to riding long distances.”

Asked how cycling transitions to mountain biking, Sitler said, “In road cycling it’s an open road. It’s more about power and tactic. Whereas mountain biking it’s about being smooth and putting power down over harder features.”

Since 2021 onward, Sitler has competed in eight mountain bike races, winning all but one - he placed eighth at the 2021 USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championship last October.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

“I broke my collarbone,” he said. “Needed surgery.”

Still, he considers mountain biking less dangerous than road racing.

“It’s different,” he said. “A popular saying is, ‘You hit a tree, you hurt yourself. You get hit by a car, you kill yourself.’”

Plus, Sitler grew up watching his dad compete in mountain bike races. In a way, his biking journey has come full circle.

“A hundred percent,” Sitler said.

Sitler spoke to LNP|LancasterOnline for this story via a bluetooth headset while riding on the NorthWest River Trail along the Susquehanna River, pulling a cart behind him in which three-year-old son Fletcher was napping.

He’s passing on the biking tradition.

“A lot of my drive now is about our son,” Sitler said. “Fletcher will do what he wants to do when he grows up. But I want to show him what passion and perseverance looks like.”